Hristo Hristov speaking to FAKTI: Goce Delchev is an indispensable figure, and everyone wants him on their side

May 4 marked the 123rd anniversary of the death of the revolutionary Gotse Delchev. The topic of the personality and historical legacy of Gotse Delchev continues to cause sharp disputes between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, we are witnessing the systematic replacement of historical memory. About family memories of Gotse Delchev, about the political use of his name and about the most serious crisis in relations between Sofia and Skopje… Musician and conductor Hristo Hristov speaks to FACT – direct heir of the Delchevi family.



- Mr. Hristov, as a direct heir of the Delchevi family, what is the most important family story or memory of Gotse Delchev, passed down through the generations?

- Do not sacrifice the people! Someone from the people gives birth to you, someone from the people buries you. Through the people you are alive, through them your existence has meaning - both in good and in difficult times. Protect him!



- In recent years, the topic of the personality and identity of Gotse Delchev has again caused political tensions between Sofia and Skopje. In your opinion, why does history continue to be a field of conflict?

- Because the old Yugoslav pathologies have not been cured. They have built wrong theoretical justifications for the existence of their own state and do not want to part with the old and compromising cadres. There are already two carriages of people there - there are not that many.

- You said that “Gotse Delchev defined himself as a Bulgarian“. Do you think that historical facts are deliberately changed for political reasons?

- Yes, absolutely. The current political “elite” is based only on the built-up fear that someone wants to take something from them or outright destroy them. Because of this fear, people close themselves off and do not speak. Their writings on social networks are anonymous. Direct dialogue is avoided at all costs. The frightened population votes for the same political structures. Everyone who comes to power takes out new international loans - pays interest on the interest on the even older interest - the real debt is not paid off. They reach a point where even those who are not yet born have to pay off loans. The young are fleeing, and the rest of the country is increasingly dependent on someone else's handouts.

- As a person from the Delchevi family, how do you accept the fact that the personality of Gotse Delchev is often used for political purposes in both Bulgaria and North Macedonia?

- The use of the personality of Gotse Delchev for political purposes is inevitable. He is an unavoidable factor and everyone wants to have him on their side. That is why in North Macedonia they are doing everything possible so that the authentic voice of the Delchevi family is not heard. They are doing everything possible to marginalize us, but we are alive and have no intention of dying.

- In one of your interviews you compare the work of the “Skopje historians“ to a medical error. What do you think is the most dangerous thing about replacing historical memory?

- The same as with doctors: a wrong diagnosis does not lead to a cure, but to a deterioration in health. The long lack of adequate doctors can lead to the worst end. The result of replacing historical memory can be seen today in Skopje: replacing centuries-old architecture. And so with architecture, and so with literature, and so with music, and so everywhere... You wake up in the morning, and looking at some figures, it's as if you're still delirious... And you have to work... The result?

- Do you think that today's generations in Bulgaria know the work of Gotse Delchev well enough, or is he gradually becoming just a name from textbooks?

- Like any figure, Gotse is gradually sinking into people's consciousness. This is normal, and we at the “Gotse Delchev” Foundation are doing everything we can to ensure that generations remember Gotse. Let them remember a good man for whom freedom is the highest ideal.

- You are both a musician and a conductor. Does culture help more than politics in preserving historical memory and the ties between people on both sides of the border?

- Culture in all its forms is possible when it is not hindered by politicians. Culture is the soft power of any intelligent government. It is no coincidence that the best achievements of diplomacy are always wrapped in cultural forms.

- How do you view the relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia today - is an honest dialogue on historical topics possible without hate speech?

- In my 63 years, I have not seen worse relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia. Of course, an honest dialogue is possible if there are normal people. Since world wars have ended, then misunderstandings will also end. The right people are needed.

- If Gotse Delchev could see the Balkans today, how do you think he would assess what is happening among the peoples whose liberation and unification he fought for?

- With disgust. It takes the right people to take the right actions. The people of the Balkans deserve a better life.