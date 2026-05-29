Actress Vyara Tabakova in front of FACT about meeting Antonio Banderas and the words: You should know that you are very

After the triumph of “Medea“ in Madrid and the stormy applause of the Spanish audience, Bulgarian theater continues to confidently appear on major European stages. Among the spectators of the performance was also the world star Antonio Banderas, who personally congratulated Vyara Tabakova. In front of FACT, Vyara Tabakova talks about meeting Banderas, working with directors Declan Donnellan and Robert Wilson, as well as the feeling that Bulgarian theater is increasingly emerging from the periphery of the European cultural conversation.

- Ms. Tabakova, the performance “Medea“ literally conquered Madrid, and the tickets were sold out months in advance. What does it feel like to play in front of an audience that accepts Bulgarian theater with such enthusiasm?

- Once, as a teenager, I was in love with Spain. I even seriously considered studying at the Spanish School, but instead I graduated from the English School. When I was bored in some classes, I would write in rapture ESPAÑA - MADRID. I also wrote the most vivid essays about Don Quixote. I tried to read Cervantes and Unamuno more deeply. And maybe that's how some cosmic plan takes you after many years to your great love Spain - Madrid, but through the even greater - the theater. This is not the first time I've played in front of a foreign audience, including the Spanish one (in 2005, with the performance “Orpheus and Eurydice” by Lili Ignatova, we toured all of Spain from La Coruña to Barcelona, Cáceres, Salamanca). I honestly believe that there is no more demanding audience than the native and more cordial than the Spanish, they are so unreservedly devoted to what they are watching. Over the years, I have thought about how many wonderful performances cannot be appreciated because of the language barrier, but “thank goodness for subtitles”. I can say with great pride that a large part of the audience hardly looked at the subtitles. They literally devoured us with their eyes. In “Medea” – the audience is among us and this is clearly visible.

- Among the spectators of the performance was Antonio Banderas, who personally congratulated the troupe. How did you take his reaction and what does such recognition mean – from one actor to another actor?

- Antonio Banderas is an undisputed world star. An incredible artist, natural and as cordial as a person, as most Spaniards are. He did not just stand and politely greet everyone with a charming smile. He came to me and specifically to me, who was looking at him with an incredulous look, he said: “You should know that you are very good!” (“You are ... etc.”) He repeated it several times. And I stood there shocked by this unexpected attention from a colleague who had succeeded in the art world in such a talented and categorical way. I was very excited. Out of embarrassment, I tried to divert the conversation in a secular direction, but he continued to insist on his own. And when Medea - Radina appeared, how they hugged! How they talked to each other like old, old friends who had not seen each other for years. At a previous performance, Javier Camara, another world-class Spanish artist, also applauded us. There were probably many other artists from the cultural elite of Spain in the audience that we did not know! Such heartfelt words and applause from favorite artists are not forgotten.



- Working with a director like Declan Donnellan is a huge challenge for any actor. What did this meeting give you professionally and how did it change the way the actor thinks about his role?

- All the actors in the performance “Medea“ were selected after a serious casting by Declan Donnellan. He is a world-class director and teacher. When such an artist as him points you out, the responsibility and inspiration are enormous, but the confidence in what you do also multiplies. I thank the Spanish critics for the high assessment of our performance.

- After the triumph of “Medea“, we are also participating in “The Tempest“ by Robert Wilson at the Wiener Festwochen in Vienna - one of the most prestigious theater festivals in the world. Is the energy different between Donnellan's and Wilson's performances?

- I thank Declan Donnellan for the trust. He works calmly, but very demandingly. Before we started working, all the artists had to know the text, and before each rehearsal we had a serious physical warm-up. An artist, while he is alive, learns and should not rely on familiar things. The nature of each of us is unique, but it can be challenged, and even necessary.

- Robert Wilson left a huge mark on world theater with his visual and almost hypnotic style. How would you describe working with him?

- My meeting with Bob Wilson was a dream come true. Bob Wilson is truly one of the last great stars in the field of art. He has worked with Philip Glass, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Lady Gaga and… the National Theater troupe. He was extremely pleased with us. After a performance of “The Tempest” in Craiova, Romania, which the audience applauded for a long time, he came and said to us with gratitude: “I never thought, an ordinary boy from Texas, that I would ever come to Europe, to such an ancient city as Sofia and work with such a troupe as the National Theater troupe. It is a great honor for me.”

His approach to theater is completely different. In terms of form, he is meticulous to the point of genius. He used to say: “I give you the form, and you fill it with whatever you want.” Although Declan Donnellan and Robert Wilson apply different directorial approaches, the result for both is exciting and unforgettable!



- The National Theatre is increasingly invited to major European stages and festivals. Is there already a feeling that Bulgarian theatre is emerging from the periphery and starting to take a well-deserved place in the European cultural conversation?

- The fact that the National Theatre is increasingly invited to major European stages and festivals is proof of the level of our performances. It would be wonderful if this tradition were to be strengthened and not to retreat from what has been achieved.

- After the successes in Madrid and the upcoming performances in Vienna, do you think that the Bulgarian audience is starting to appreciate its own artists more?

- I love the Bulgarian audience. I am grateful to every spectator who has dedicated invaluable hours of their lives to come to the hall. This is the audience for whom we - the artists - play. I believe that the audience appreciates our work and dedication. I believe in its taste and sense, with which it distinguishes real theater from imitation.