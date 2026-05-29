Dr. Stamen Pishev to FAKTI: Atrial fibrillation significantly increases the risk of stroke

Free examinations for atrial fibrillation will be held in 9 cities in Bulgaria. They start on May 28, within the framework of the National Campaign “Save the Rhythm of Life“ of the Institute for Health Education. 15 specialists – cardiologists participate in it. The examinations are available to people with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation. A referral is not necessary. The cities are Sofia, Samokov, Burgas, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Shumen, Beloslav, Ruse and Gabrovo. The campaign is aimed at the early detection and prevention of atrial fibrillation — the most common heart rhythm disorder. Dr. Stamen Pishev, a specialist cardiologist at the DCC I in Burgas, chairman of the “Young Doctors“ Association, spoke to FACTI.

- Dr. Pishev, why does atrial fibrillation remain undiagnosed?

- Atrial fibrillation often remains hidden because it does not always give clear symptoms. In some people, there is no pain, no severe shortness of breath, no dramatic complaint. Sometimes a person only feels a “skipping“ of the heart, fatigue or a slight palpitations and attributes it to stress, age, coffee or tension. The problem is that this rhythm disorder significantly increases the risk of stroke, so active screening is extremely important.



- What symptoms do people most often underestimate?

- Most often, patients underestimate palpitations, irregular heartbeat, easy fatigue, shortness of breath with usual exertion, dizziness, chest tightness or a feeling that the heart is "skipping". Many people say: "It must be nerves!" or "It will pass!". But when the pulse is irregular, especially in people over 40, this should not be ignored.



- Are there completely asymptomatic patients?

- Yes, there are. This is one of the most dangerous features of atrial fibrillation. A person can live with this rhythm disorder without feeling anything. At the same time, blood clots can form in the heart, which, if detached, can reach the brain and cause a stroke. Therefore, a preventive examination and an electrocardiogram can literally save a life. I had a very interesting case with a patient of mine recently - a young man in whom we discovered atrial fibrillation thanks to a smart watch. Many people now wear such devices. There are watches that also do an electrocardiogram. The watch starts to vibrate, makes a cardiogram, sends it to me and I see a heart rhythm disorder on it. This way we managed to catch the arrhythmia in time.



- Why is early diagnosis so important?

- The earlier we detect atrial fibrillation, the greater the chance we have of preventing complications. The most terrible complication is stroke. Modern medicine has effective treatment - medications to control the rhythm or frequency, as well as medications that reduce the risk of blood clots. Timely treatment can actually reduce the risk of stroke.



- Who are the most at-risk groups?

- People with high blood pressure, diabetes, heart failure, ischemic heart disease, a history of heart attack or stroke, obesity, sleep apnea, thyroid disease, and older people are most at risk. The risk increases significantly after 60-65 years of age, but the disease can also occur in younger patients.



- What do nearly 19,000 hospitalizations per year mean when we talk about atrial fibrillation?

- This shows that atrial fibrillation is not a rare problem, but a serious challenge for the healthcare system. Hospitalizations mean costs, hospital workload, risk of complications, and a poor quality of life for patients. But the most important thing is that some of these complications can be prevented through early detection, control of risk factors and proper treatment.



- What do the free examinations include?

- As part of the “Save the Rhythm of Life“ campaign, people can expect screening aimed at detecting heart rhythm disorders. Usually, this includes a conversation with a doctor, assessment of risk factors, measurement of blood pressure, pulse and electrocardiogram. The goal is to establish in time whether there is evidence of atrial fibrillation and, if necessary, to refer the patient for additional diagnostics and treatment.



- The most important advice for people over 40?

- Don't wait for the symptoms to become severe. If you have high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity or a family history, prevention is not a formality - it is protection. Check your blood pressure, pulse and electrocardiogram regularly. A quick check-up can detect a problem early and prevent a serious complication like a stroke.