Unbelievable, but true - the serial traitor has also been betrayed!

Unbelievable, but a fact - the serial traitor has also been betrayed!

Ventsislav Petkov, a close party associate and long-time friend of Radostin Vassilev, denounces him for arrogance and embezzlement - he personally took the additional 2/3 of the deputy's salary from his colleagues.

The former MP from ITN and MECH denounces Radostin Vassilev for doing the same thing, for which he calls Kostadin Kostadinov a ”thief”.

He published an internal party chat, in which Rudi Gela wrote: “Colleagues, good day.

I ask the two thirds to bring 8 envelopes with the name to the office next week after Tuesday.

11:05.”

Снимка: Фейсбук

Ventsislav Petkov explains that Radostin Vassilev bought a watch for 50,000 leva with the money collected from his colleagues: 3-4,000 leva per month.

Ventsislav Petkov commented on Facebook: “The thief shouts, catch the thief!”

“He doesn't listen, I told him he was wrong and that there should be equality in the party, and not make unilateral decisions, and he told me “You can't be equal to me, I am Radostin Vassilev”. My goal is not to harm the party. There is an upcoming congress, come and vote with your conscience and let's see where the party will go.”

“The stipulation for these two-thirds is that they be used for elections, no one was given money during the elections and even after the elections he wanted us to bring it to him again, even though each of the deputies spent a lot of his own money. And no one had heard of Radostin before Slavi made him a deputy, but that didn't stop him from telling the truth then! So I will pass over this argument elegantly. I have donated over 200,000 leva to the party. You can check it through the media and the donation register. So I have every right to ask what this money is being spent on, because according to my observation, watches were being bought for 50,000 euros!”

To critical posts against him, Ventsislav Petkov responds:

“The party did not bring me in ready-made. I am the founder of the party and a member of the management board. Apart from that, I am also a sponsor of the party. I have donated over 200,000 leva as an individual and a candidate for MP. I also do not have a weak result, Radostin Vassilev in the 25th MIR was beaten by Nikolay Popov, he could not beat me in Burgas. I am also not expelled from the party, as a member of the party's board I can only be dismissed by a congress.”

“He doesn't listen, I told him he was wrong and that there should be equality in the party, not making unilateral decisions, and he told me “You can't be equal to me, I am Radostin Vassilev”.

Снимка: Фейсбук

My goal is not to harm the party. There is an upcoming congress, come and vote with your conscience and let's see where the party will go.”

“The stipulation for these two-thirds is that they be used for elections, no one was given money during the elections and even after the elections they wanted us to bring them to them again, even though each of the deputies spent a lot of their own money. And no one had heard of Radostin before Slavi made him a deputy, but that didn't stop him from telling the truth then! So I will pass over this argument elegantly. I have donated over 200,000 leva to the party. You can check it through the media and the donation register. So I have every right to ask what this money is being spent on, because according to my observation, watches were being bought for 50,000 euros… As for the lazy MPs, become an MP and show us how it's done!”

The additional 2/3 of the MP's salary is given every month for advisors and for activities that support the work of the MPs in the parliament. The usual practice is to provide them to the parliamentary group, often donations are made from them to people in need during disasters or for the treatment of sick children.

Ventsislav Petkov is 40 years old, originally from Pleven; he was a MP from “There is such a people“ in the 47th National Assembly. He left Slavi Trifonov's party together with Radostin Vassilev and began to support “We continue the change”. After Radostin Vassilev betrayed Kiril Petkov, Ventsislav Petkov participated in the creation of MECH and became a MP in the 51st National Assembly. In March 2022, while Radostin Vassilev was Minister of Youth and Sports in the government of Kiril Petkov, he was appointed head of the “National Sports Base“ EAD. After a scandal involving hundreds of thousands of leva given for unnecessary software, revealed by Sonya Koltuklieva and the PIK, he was investigated and fired by the acting Minister of Sports Vessela Lecheva.

Sonya Koltuklieva