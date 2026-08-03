The presidential campaign has not yet officially begun, but one of its most important questions already has an answer. Not who will win. And where are the candidates? At this point, two have come out openly with their names and stated that they are entering the battle for “Dondukov“ 2 – the incumbent president Iliyana Yotova and Nikolay Nenchev, nominated by the Bulgarian National Union of Socialists. Yotova already has political support and does not hide her intentions. While everyone else continues to wait.

And this is exactly where the question arises: “Where are the others?“

Various names are circulating in the political corridors. Andrey Gyurov. Daniel Valchev. There is also talk of a possible candidacy of Kostadin Kostadinov. But for now, these are just talks. There are no official presidential candidate pairs. There is no application. There is no leadership.

However, time waits for no one. Parliament has gone on summer vacation. When MPs return in early September, there will be only about two months left until the presidential elections. This means that the entire August will practically work only in favor of the candidates who are already on the field - Iliyana Yotova and Nikolay Nenchev.

Politics does not tolerate a vacuum.

Every day that the other parties are silent, they give their opponent another day of lead. The biggest dilemma seems to be on the right. Everyone there seems to be waiting for someone else to take the first step. And while they wait, they risk missing the most important moment - the start of the campaign.

In politics, the first ones often win not because they are the strongest candidates, but because they simply showed the courage to come out before the public.

The presidential elections are not just a battle of ideas. They are also a battle of leadership. Leadership begins with saying, "I'm a candidate."

So far, only two have done so. Everyone else is still looking.

And so the question remains: "Where are the others?"