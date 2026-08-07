Prof. Alexander Oscar tells FAKTI: Remaining silent in the face of such manifestations of Nazism is not neutrality – it is a capitulation to hatred

The case in Bansko, in which a group of young people made Nazi salutes and anti-Semitic messages in front of a hotel where participants in an international youth camp were accommodated, caused a strong public response. The incident raised questions about the boundary between hooliganism and hate crimes, about the reaction of institutions and about how Bulgaria should defend its reputation as a country that saved its Jews during the Holocaust. Prof. Alexander Oscar, chairman of the organization of the Friends of Israel in Bulgaria “Negev”, spoke to FACTI on the topic.



- Prof. Oscar, how do you assess what happened in Bansko, where a group of young people gave Nazi salutes in front of a hotel where there were children of Israeli origin from different countries in Europe?

- What happened is deeply outrageous and absolutely unacceptable. Such behavior has no place in Bulgaria - a country that is rightly proud of saving its Jews during the Holocaust.



- What are these youth camps and what is their purpose?

- This is an international educational program that brings together young people from different countries, including Israel, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy and others. Its goal is to promote tolerance, mutual respect and understanding between young people through education, cultural exchange and joint activities.



- There have been reports that material damage was also caused to the hotel during the incident. How do you accept this?

- If damage was actually caused to the hotel, this will be further clarified. Each such group camp has insurance, so the damages will be covered. Such actions are unacceptable and must be fully clarified, and the guilty must be held accountable.



- Some define the case as a hooligan act. Do you agree?

- No. This is not just hooliganism. This is open anti-Semitism, incitement of hatred and an attempt to intimidate young people solely because of their origin.



- We also heard the response of the Bulgarian institutions that there was a prehistory before the incident?

- I expect the law enforcement agencies to conduct a quick, thorough and uncompromising investigation, and all perpetrators to bear full responsibility, as provided for by the law.



- What is your message to society after this case?

- Any attempt to revive Nazi ideology, anti-Semitism and racial hatred must be met with a categorical public and institutional resistance. Silence in the face of such manifestations of Nazism is never neutrality - it is a retreat in the face of hatred.