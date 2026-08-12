Professor Marco Romano tells FAKTI: The Greatest Challenge in Artificial Intelligence Is Ensuring That Humans Are Not Left Behind

Artificial intelligence is no longer a technology of the future but a reality that is transforming education, business, healthcare and the way we communicate. Can Europe catch up with the United States and China in the global AI race? Why must human beings remain at the centre of the technological revolution? And how can universities prepare a new generation of specialists capable not only of creating innovation but also of understanding its impact on society? Prof. Marco Romano – one of the leaders of the European project Virtual Innovation Consortium (VIC), which includes a Bulgarian partner, the RAS Institute – spoke to FAKTI about these issues.

- Professor Marko Romano, what are the main objectives of the Virtual Innovation Consortium (VIC), and how will it help prepare the next generation of specialists in artificial intelligence and XR technologies?

- With VIC, we want to educate a new generation of professionals and researchers in emerging technologies. Europe needs highly qualified people who can work across immersive technologies, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, and our aim is to help close that skills gap.

But for me, VIC is not only about technical training. Artificial intelligence is changing professional roles at extraordinary speed. We can now build complex and pervasive digital products in much less time, and AI can help people overcome many traditional technical barriers. This creates enormous opportunities, but it also creates a real danger: technology may move so fast that we lose sight of the people affected by it.

That is why we want to educate professionals who are technically strong, but who also understand the human consequences of the technologies they design. Students study ethics, law, economics and the social impact of innovation alongside technical subjects.

We also want students from different backgrounds to work together, including technology, science, economics and the humanities. I strongly believe that creativity comes from this kind of exchange. When people with different perspectives collaborate, they are also more likely to keep human values at the centre of innovation.

The project includes three coordinated Master’s degree programmes offered by EUNEIZ University in Spain, ISTEC in Portugal and UNINT in Italy. They were designed collaboratively, but they remain distinct degrees awarded by the individual universities rather than a single joint degree.

VIC also includes a jointly delivered online Advanced Training Programme and an annual travelling Summer School. The first Summer School took place in Lisbon. The next editions will be held in Milan, organised by Politecnico di Milano, in Rome by UNINT, and later in Spain by EUNEIZ.



- Which technologies and tools are included in the VIC Master's programme curriculum?

- Students will work with advanced computers suitable for video game development, complex virtual simulations and the training of artificial intelligence models.

They will also use a wide range of immersive devices, including Meta Quest headsets, next-generation augmented reality glasses and smartphones for mobile AR applications. We want them to gain practical experience with technologies that are already used in industry, but also with tools that are likely to shape the future of human-computer interaction.

The three Master’s programmes were jointly designed by the VIC partners. They share a common educational framework, but they are not identical. Each university contributes its own expertise, research experience and distinctive approach.

At UNINT, for example, we have also built the programme also around our experience in artificial intelligence and robotics. During supervised teaching and laboratory activities, our students can work with different types of pet robots and humanoid platforms, including NAO and the Unitree G1 humanoid robot.

What matters to me is that these technologies are not kept behind the doors of a research laboratory. Students can use them directly, under supervision, as part of their education.

This allows them to study social robotics, new forms of human-robot interaction and the use of immersive interfaces to communicate with intelligent machines. These technologies may still appear experimental today, but they are likely to become part of our homes and workplaces within the next few years.



- Can a medical doctor or an engineer start using XR visualisation directly for operations or big constructions after completing the degree?

- They will not simply be users of XR technologies. They will be able to guide and manage innovation processes in their own professional fields.

A doctor, an engineer or another specialist will combine knowledge of their own domain with an understanding of what happens behind the interface, including artificial intelligence, privacy and cybersecurity.

Of course, the degree does not replace the professional qualifications, clinical training or regulatory approvals required in fields such as surgery or large-scale engineering. What it does is prepare professionals to make informed decisions, supervise technological projects and work effectively with multidisciplinary technical teams.



- Do you envisage collaboration with other universities outside of the VIC consortium in the future. Can a Bulgarian university, for instance, start offering the VIC curriculum?

- Absolutely. What we are trying to do today is make three similar, but not identical, programmes work together across Europe.

Each one reflects the specific identity of its university and country, while maintaining continuous cooperation in teaching, research and student mobility. I believe this balance is one of the strongest aspects of the project.

The model can be replicated and extended to other universities. That is fully in line with the spirit of VIC, and a Bulgarian university could certainly become part of such a future development.



- The VIC project has received the European Commission's prestigious STEP Seal and brings together universities, companies, and research organizations from several countries. What practical outcomes do you expect from this partnership, and what new opportunities will it create for students and businesses?

- The STEP Seal is an important recognition of the quality of the project proposal and of its strategic relevance to Europe’s technological priorities.

Our next goal is to expand the network and build stronger links with companies and other organisations. We want students to have access to international internships in the sector, while giving companies a direct way to meet and recruit young talent.

We also want industrial knowledge to enter the classroom more easily. This can happen through guest lectures, industry professionals contributing directly to teaching and continuous dialogue between universities and companies.

For me, this connection is essential. Academic programmes cannot remain static while technology and the labour market are changing so quickly. We need to keep adjusting what we teach to the real needs of industry and research.

Several companies have already joined the emerging network. VIC is a very practical project, and we want it to have a visible impact on talent development and on the European labour market.



- You work at the intersection of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, virtual reality, and human-computer interaction. Which of these fields do you believe will undergo the greatest transformation over the next ten years, and why?

- If I had to choose one, I would say human-computer interaction, because this is the transformation that people will experience most directly in their daily lives.

In the near future, the way ordinary people interact with digital technology will change radically. Interfaces, devices and control systems will evolve. We will use more wearable devices, conversational interfaces, sensors, and immersive environments. The current technological race around smart glasses is already a clear sign of this shift.

At the same time, these fields can no longer be separated. We cannot discuss immersive or conversational interfaces without discussing artificial intelligence, which is currently one of the main drivers of technological innovation.

And we cannot discuss AI without discussing cybersecurity. Artificial intelligence creates major challenges for privacy and everyday security, especially in immersive systems that continuously collect biometric data. At the same time, AI is also becoming one of the most advanced tools available to cybersecurity professionals.

So, in the end, all these fields are evolving together. Anyone working in computer science today is unlikely to become bored.



- Artificial intelligence is evolving at an extraordinary pace. Do you believe that society and legislation are keeping up with this technological revolution, or are they falling dangerously behind?

- I do not think society and legislation are keeping pace with the speed of technological change. Europe has taken an important and pioneering step with the AI Act, so the problem is certainly not a complete absence of regulation. The real challenge is whether rules can be implemented and updated quickly enough while the technology continues to evolve. At the same time, the global approaches are very different. The United States and China do regulate artificial intelligence, but they appear much more willing to leave room for rapid technological development when national competitiveness and strategic leadership are at stake. My impression is that both countries are trying to avoid placing too many obstacles in the path of their own AI industries. We are witnessing a modern race to the Moon, this time mainly between the United States and China, and neither side wants regulation to slow it down. Europe has chosen to place greater emphasis on fundamental rights and comprehensive regulation. I believe this is important, but rules alone will not make Europe competitive. Europe must also continue to invest in research, infrastructure and technological development.

I am rooting for Europe, of course. I believe its challenge is to show that protecting fundamental rights and building technological leadership can go hand in hand.



- There is increasing discussion about generative artificial intelligence, autonomous AI agents, and robots. Where do you think the line should be drawn between automation and human oversight?

- Unfortunately, there is no clear and universal line. It would be reassuring if there were, but every situation is different. Today it is very easy to delegate more and more tasks to artificial intelligence. We can already see this in our everyday use of ChatGPT and similar systems. Many people increasingly rely on these tools not only for information, but also for decisions.

This is why we need new professional profiles. We need people who can approach technological projects not only from a technical perspective, but also from ethical, legal, psychological and cultural perspectives.

For me, the central principle is simple: human beings must remain at the centre of technology. Only then can we decide, case by case, where the correct balance between automation and human supervision should be. This is also one of the central aims of VIC.



- Your research pays particular attention to online disinformation. How is artificial intelligence changing the way fake news is created and disseminated, and how can society protect itself against this growing challenge?

- The internet has always been used to circulate false images, videos and texts. False narratives are not new. History itself offers many examples of stories that were accepted for centuries and later reconsidered in the light of new evidence and a more critical reading of the sources.

What artificial intelligence changes is mainly the scale of the problem. Today, almost anyone can produce false content quickly and take part in a disinformation campaign. The result does not even have to be technically perfect to be effective.

I believe companies that develop AI systems must take greater responsibility, and so must social media platforms, which are often the main channels through which this material spreads. However, the most important response is cultural. We need to give people better information and stronger critical skills. They must learn to question the content they consume instead of accepting it too easily. This challenge is cultural before it is technological, and it is far from simple. Europe is investing heavily in the development of its own AI ecosystem.



- Europe is investing heavily in the development of its own AI ecosystem. Do you believe the European Union can realistically compete with the United States and China in the global AI race, or has it already fallen behind?

- I sincerely hope that the European Union will be able to compete with the major global powers in artificial intelligence.

Europe has strong scientific and industrial potential, but it still needs to close a significant gap with the United States and China. AI is now regarded as a strategic resource, including from the perspective of national security.

I still believe Europe has a chance to recover ground, but only if it treats AI as a strategic priority and invests with determination and continuity.

It will not be easy, but it is a challenge that Europe has a duty to take on.



- One of your research interests is human-computer interaction. Do you think we are entering an era in which virtual assistants will gradually become everyday "digital colleagues" rather than simply productivity tools?

- Yes, I think we are already entering that era. A growing number of young people already use chatbots for emotional support, almost as if they were speaking to a friend. The market has noticed this and is moving quickly towards virtual companions and digital colleagues of many different kinds.

We already have AI services being marketed almost as junior programmers, working alongside experienced software developers. We have also seen the arrival of so-called deathbots, digital replicas designed to imitate people who have died.

This may sound like science fiction, but it is already happening. And, in my view, there is good reason to be concerned. These developments raise serious ethical, psychological and security questions. We need experts who can address them with a broad and multidisciplinary perspective, not only a technological one. This is precisely the kind of challenge that VIC is designed to address: preparing professionals who can understand the technology while keeping the human being at the centre.



- If you could give one piece of advice to young people who are considering a career in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, what would you tell them to help them remain competitive in the world of tomorrow?

- My advice is simple, and it is the same advice I give my own students: never stop studying. The technologies we know today will soon become outdated. Education gives us more than knowledge of a specific subject. It gives us the critical tools we need to face change and adapt to a world that is constantly evolving. Continuous learning is the best way not to be overwhelmed by technological transformation, but to remain an active part of it and help guide its direction.

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Professor Romano teaches at the University of International Studies of Rome (UNINT), Italy. He serves as President of the Bachelor's Degree Programme in Political Science, International Security and Crime – Cybersecurity Track, Director of the Postgraduate Programme in Cybersecurity Risk Specialist, and Scientific Coordinator of the REAL research group, which specialises in virtual and augmented reality.

His research focuses on Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), artificial intelligence, online disinformation, cybersecurity and smart cities. Throughout his academic career, he has collaborated with leading international institutions, including the University of Western Sydney (Australia), Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (Spain), and the University of Salerno (Italy). His teaching has been recognised with numerous awards for academic excellence.

Professor Romano is one of the leading contributors to the Virtual Innovation Consortium (VIC), a European initiative that brings together universities, companies and research organisations to educate a new generation of specialists in artificial intelligence, extended reality (XR) technologies and cybersecurity. He is also a member of the Evaluation Expert Group (GEV) of Italy's National Agency for the Evaluation of Universities and Research Institutes (ANVUR) and coordinates a working group responsible for ensuring the quality of doctoral programmes at UNINT.