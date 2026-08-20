Penka Georgieva to FACTI: Why are we waiting for children to be beaten up to react?

The case of the 5-year-old child from Montana, who was admitted to hospital twice in two months after violence, raises serious questions about the work of the institutions responsible for child protection. Why are timely measures not taken when there are reports of children at risk and who is responsible when the system fails to protect them? Penka Georgieva from the Patient Organization “With You“ speaks to FACTI.

– Ms. Georgieva, we have a serious case of a beaten 5-year-old child. In two months, he has been hospitalized twice. Why is something like this allowed to happen in Bulgaria?

– As a patient organization, we are extremely concerned about the inaction of the Child Protection Agency and social services, as they have not taken the necessary measures to protect the child. There is evidence of aggression on the part of the man with whom the mother lives. I believe that it is unacceptable for innocent children to be beaten and for the Child Protection Agency to do nothing about the matter.

– Do you have any impressions of how the employees of the Agency and social services work in such cases?

– Unfortunately, from my observations, the employees are often distant and without empathy. They are exclusively concerned with covering up things at the local level and providing assistance in a formal manner.

– Do you have specific data on signals about which the institutions were notified, but did not take the necessary action?

– Yes, we personally reported such a case a few months ago. This is a family in which the father and mother are divorced and the children spend 15 days with the mother and 15 days with the father. The report was filed by their relatives. One relative is a high school principal, and the other holds a high municipal position. I emphasize these facts for no other reason than to show that these are people with high social status and it is assumed that they could have influence. We assume that this is a serious case, but there was no reaction to the report in any way.

– To whom was the report filed and what happened?

– A report was filed by both patients and citizens in general to this agency. And it is precisely in this regard that we demand an immediate investigation into the case of the beaten 5-year-old child from Montana. We also insist on the resignation of the Chairperson of the State Agency for Child Protection Teodora Ivanova, if it is established that the Agency is inactive.

– What do you think can be done to prevent such cases?

– Many things can be done. What active local people suggest to me is that quite often social workers, in order not to deal with children at risk and in trouble, send them to homes. And in fact, they condemn them to an even harsher environment there. There are trained retired teachers who could temporarily take on these children, that is, to be supported in the difficulty they have found themselves in. There are also foster families. When I asked why children are not being directed more en masse to foster families, I received the explanation that this requires more work – checks by social workers, writing reports, accounts.

– So, in your opinion, the problem is also the unwillingness of social workers to take on additional work?

– Yes. Social workers who are with the Child Protection Agency do not want to do additional work. It is easier to send a child to an institution than to make the necessary efforts to find a solution. And for this activity, we as a society pay salaries.

– You say that you still do not have a response to your signal. How then are the signals checked and what happens to the employees who review them?

– This is precisely one of the big questions. We still do not have an answer to our signal. How do they check these signals? Do they respond? What happens to the employees? I am addressing the Minister of Social Affairs through your media outlet – a full investigation of what is happening must be conducted.

– You have many years of experience in protecting patient rights. What happens to a child when institutions perceive him as another signal, and not as a specific person at immediate risk? Where does the chain break?

– We see what happens. A five-year-old child was taken to “Pirogov“ after being beaten. This happens.

– It turns out that the state reacts most strongly when the child has already been seriously injured. Is that right?

– But, look, why do we have to wait for children to be beaten or placed in a risky environment? I am quite pessimistic, but I will not allow myself to accept the Agency's negligence and I will try to give voice to these problems in every way. We cannot wait and pay their salaries, only to have to talk about them in the media later.

– What do you think should happen now?

– There must be an inspection and clear rules to be implemented. Let the Minister of Social Affairs organize a working group, we would also participate in such a working group that would look at things objectively. We need to see what the priorities are, what can be changed and how to introduce rules that are actually followed. There must be control over the Child Protection Agency. I am surprised by the previous case that I shared, because when I have personally addressed ministers, when it comes to a life in danger or when a person is in danger, a solution is found only and only through the media, unfortunately. The previous minister, who was in office, did nothing, did not even react to the signal. I personally informed him. Personally. When a minister does not have the empathy and care for social activities and for the protection of citizens, why did he become a minister at all? After all, care and responsibility are expected from him. The Minister of Health and the Minister of Social Affairs should work for the people, and not have a careless attitude.