FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

TELK fraud is only the tip of the iceberg, masking criminal state negligence toward every person with a health problem who is in some way prevented from working. Chronically ill people in our country were invisible before 1989 and became an annoying problem whose voice is silenced with some money from the budget.

The imitation of care for sick people, regardless of the type of impairment, has been reduced to throwing money at those who somehow manage to prove that they are unfit to work, but this continues to represent zero effort toward integrating people with illnesses.

In the United States, as early as 1991, I was amazed to discover that the entire staff of a restaurant in a children's learning-through-play center had Down syndrome. Until I was 21, I had never seen such a person in real life. And they cooked, served, cleaned and played around with the children – they were precisely what we call them today: sunny people. The entire staff was supervised by just one completely healthy person, who simply watched as they skillfully did their jobs.

America is paradise for people with disabilities, whatever their disabilities may be. That country is a model for how every person with an illness can be included in a social environment and do whatever is within their capabilities. In America alone, there are around 230,000 teachers with disabilities – physical, neurological and others. More than 40% of people with disabilities there are in permanent employment, and 70% of them work full-time.

In our country, no such integration exists, nor will it exist anytime soon, because nobody wants to bother finding a place for a person who, by definition, creates problems – whether because of how they will get to their workplace or because of intellectual difficulties.

Don't I love statistics?

10% of Bulgaria's population has some form of TELK certification.

Every year, around 270,000 TELK decisions are issued and reissued in Bulgaria.

Around 140,000 people have more than 90% loss of working capacity.

While the employment rate among people with illnesses is around 20% nationwide, in smaller towns and villages it is between 3% and 5%.

I could cite the laws, which look good on paper, but there is no point in this case. I will put it much more simply: in my neighborhood – Mladost 1 residential district – a person in a wheelchair also has to be an acrobat just to make it along Jerusalem Street to the metro.

But people are not only wheelchair users. They also include people with intellectual differences and a host of diagnoses that make them different from all of us.

Bulgaria offers no policies for integration, merely payment for silence on the issue of people with disabilities.

The evidence?

98% of this budget is spent on benefits and 2% on integration. The policy is not „to get you back on your feet and give you a job,“ but „to give you some money so you won't complain.“

TELK assesses incapacity, but not abilities.

In the United States, Germany and the Scandinavian countries, commissions assess residual working capacity – what a person can do and what support they need in order to make the fullest possible use of their abilities.

Here, the system measures the percentage of lost working capacity. To receive assistance from the state, you have to prove that you are as helpless as possible. The moment you show that you can work and cope, the system „punishes“ you by reducing your percentage and cutting off your support.

This is called political short-sightedness and legalized institutional laziness.

Around the world, „supported employment“ exists – the state pays for a „job coach“ who stays with a person with intellectual or mental difficulties, helps them learn their tasks and monitors the process – this is the example I gave of the restaurant staffed by people with Down syndrome.

In Bulgaria, neither such a profession nor such a state service exists. One-off NGO projects end as soon as their funding runs out. That is why no employer wants to hire a person with autism, Down syndrome or a mental illness – because there is no one to help them in their daily work.

Urban infrastructure and transport are the face of legalized institutional indifference.

Accessible infrastructure in our country exists only as a „tick in the box“ when new buildings are approved. The fact that an entire neighborhood may be inaccessible is someone else's problem.

Tens of thousands of people in Bulgaria are prisoners in their own homes. Every now and then, a devastating report appears on a national television channel, and only occasionally can someone's problem be partially resolved.

The pseudo-solution of personal assistants is the fig leaf of the state's overall impotence: institutions do not know how, cannot and do not want to drive the inclusion of people who are different, so the task is handed to their relatives – to manage as best they can.

WHAT IS IT LIKE IN EUROPE?

DENMARK allocates around 5% of its GDP to social protection and services for people with disabilities – the highest share in the entire European Union. In Bulgaria, this share is around 1%. There, if a person has reduced working capacity (for example, they can work only 10 or 15 hours a week), the state pays the difference up to a full salary. Thus, the employer pays only for the hours actually worked, while the person receives a decent income and is not a prisoner in their own home, even when working from home.

THE NETHERLANDS maintains the lowest unemployment rate among people with disabilities in the EU, at around 5.5%, compared with an average of 9.5% for the Union. There, the risk of poverty is kept to a minimum. The share of people with disabilities at risk of poverty is below 15% thanks to a combination of high benefits, an adapted urban environment and mandatory employer involvement in the rehabilitation of employees.

SWEDEN AND FINLAND

- Sweden is the first country in the world to abolish large residential institutions and introduce the right to a personal assistant 24/7, funded entirely by the state, for people with severe physical or intellectual disabilities. The aim is for the person to live in their own home, study and work, rather than depend on their relatives.

- Finland is the EU country with the lowest risk of poverty among working people with disabilities: just 3%, compared with more than 20% in some Eastern European countries.

Bulgaria ranks last or second-to-last in Europe by almost every possible indicator of care for people with disabilities. From kindergarten, through school and into adult life, the punishment for illness is guaranteed.