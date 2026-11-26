US President Donald Trump said he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin to end all military aggression in Europe in order to reach a swift agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump made the statement on the social media platform Truth Social, specifying that he had discussed the issue with Putin during their talks in China. “I would like President Putin to end all military aggression against territories across Europe,” the US president wrote.

According to him, this would create an opportunity for an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv. Trump said he believed such a development was “very likely” because “thousands of people are dying every month.” He described the war as a “real bloodbath” and said that ending it would be “a great service to everyone.”

The talks in China

On November 19, Trump, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping took part in trilateral talks in Shenzhen. The war in Ukraine was among the issues discussed by the American and Russian presidents. The meeting did not result in a publicly announced peace agreement or a specific timetable for ending the hostilities.

The following day, the White House said that Putin had expressed a desire for the war between Russia and Ukraine to end through diplomatic means. Trump also said that, after returning from Asia, he had discussed a number of issues with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Tensions spread beyond Ukraine

Trump’s call came amid new incidents linked to the war. On November 20, Russian missiles and an alleged drone fell on Polish territory, The Associated Press reported. The Polish prime minister described what happened as a likely provocation carried out during military exercises.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said the incident demonstrated the threats posed by Russian aggression to Europe and the transatlantic community. No specific agreement between Russia and Ukraine has been announced, nor has a date been set for a new round of talks.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com