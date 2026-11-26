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Some people see, others do not, some keep silent, others are afraid, some do not care, the services are keeping their heads down, the so-called patriots even more so, and so on. But I want to draw your attention to the fact that Turkish business is entering strategic sectors of the economy and is literally taking us over – quietly, with good intentions, with foreign investments that are welcome to us, in collaboration with Bulgarian businesses, with news about the opening of jobs, by meeting urgent needs – waste collection, providing heating, medical services, deliveries of raw materials without which we cannot manage, and other such things.

After the BOTAŞ case, which shattered the CONCEPT of NATIONAL SECURITY, the “Radev” circle, aided by the international situation, has completely given free rein to PARTICULARLY PERMISSIVE POLICIES.

The Council of Ministers has promoted a strategic project, a gunpowder plant near Dimitrovgrad with 60% Turkish participation. Isn’t it a little strange that Germany’s Rheinmetall was pushed aside to wait, so that a company with Turkish participation could position itself in the sector? And Minister Pulev explains on air, speaking to Tsvetanka, that THEY wanted “TO INVEST IN NATIONAL SECURITY AND NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY”! And investments from Turkey and China were supposedly diversification.

Large foreign investments, or investments in strategic sectors of the economy such as energy and defense, define the allied partnerships of any country, but also the DANGER of DEPENDENCE and CONTROL. That is why our Orthodox neighbor Greece is very cautious, and Mitsotakis expanded the United States’ operational access to military facilities on Greek territory with the primary goal of REGIONAL DETERRENCE!; strengthening Greece’s deterrence capabilities.

Meanwhile, we are sitting around with our noses pinched. It is logical that Bulgarian business will soon lose its patience with Turkish participation, collaborations and corporate alliances. It will only realize too late that these partnerships can easily be terminated once the sector has been appropriated and the circumstances successfully arranged through the connections of the local co-owner, who is used to BREAK THROUGH. Elements of Bulgarian business have already been instrumentalized by Turkish intelligence, simply because Bulgarians are by nature prone to treachery, a LACK OF IN-DEPTH UNDERSTANDING of the national interest and an inability to anticipate. The British are better at preventing, over the long term, the entrenchment of foreign elements in the kingdom.

They allow any kind of residence based on MONEY, BUT NOT ENTRENCHMENT! Of course, Bulgaria should make use of its southern neighbor through business exchanges, economic ties, mutually beneficial relations and so on. But not as a GENERAL ABDUCTION and invasion of strategic sectors, as was attempted in securing the gas route. In the 1990s, much of the capital taken abroad returned here as foreign investment. But carrying out THE SAME FAMILIAR MODEL through Turkey would represent an entirely different process, one that is dangerous and one that our chief local tricksters are not thinking about at all. The bad thing is that OUR SERVICES HAVE LEFT THE DOOR WIDE OPEN, and this is being willingly supported at the level of an “agreement on the security of Europe,” whose most important point is that we should pursue Orthodoxy and the Russians, rearm, and so on.

And in this “pursuit,” TURKEY’S GROWING INFLUENCE is the best partner: a competitor in the Black Sea, NATO’s second-largest army, Russia’s arch-rival in the region, an imperial reflex, a long-awaited opportunity for expansion, a convenient economic and political route to EU countries, and so on. Turkey is navigating the situation of opportunities that has emerged exceptionally well. After a period of prolonged restraint during the Cold War, Turkey is now preparing to become the number one strategic player in the Balkans, assessing the balance of forces and the hesitations of the United States and Russia. The most important objective of the Turkish state along this path is to PREVENT JOINT ACTION between Greece, Serbia and Bulgaria! This is stated very clearly in Davutoğlu’s book, which is like a programmatic manifesto.

And against this backdrop, Minister Pulev is boasting about a new investment by the Turkish giant TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI), with the participation of American company GE Aerospace. Pulev otherwise explains to us that German manufacturers are closing six plants in Europe and that long-established companies are moving to China. Apparently, only Turkey is opening factories in the EU (and more specifically in Bulgaria), where resources, gas, electricity, labor costs, social security contributions, and the endless requirements and restrictions imposed by the European Commission are obstacles even for European businesses themselves, and so on.

It is called POSITIONING! It does not matter how expensive it is when you have a STRATEGY for future dominance, corrupt local government, COMPROMISED SERVICES in the target country, ethnic-political convenience, an ignorant and greedy government controlled by primitive instincts that thinks only about today and itself, not tomorrow and the community. It is difficult to maintain EXCELLENT business and good-neighborly relations with a former empire on your border, to preserve not only your formal sovereignty but also your informal power, without dissolving and weakening yourself due to INCOMPETENCE and a lack of NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGY on the part of so-called statesmanship. Turkey has several systemic instruments on its side, the most important of which is NATO, through which it could build a cross-border sphere of influence in the Balkans, as well as in the Black Sea region.

Next comes the use of THE RISING TRAJECTORY OF ISLAMIC IDENTITY against the disappointment with Westernization, and the preservation of Muslim communities in the Balkans. Turkey is a guardian and a confessional and cultural identifier for the region. This is a strategic and tactical instrument. Last but not least, Turkey has the honor of being used by better geopolitical strategists to play a game that is USEFUL to itself in the field of DISPLACEMENT.

If it is not going to be the UNITED STATES, then it will not be Russia either, and LET IT BE TURKEY! What does Bulgaria have at its disposal in the great geopolitical battle?! Extremely mediocre and greedy governance, rootlessness, a lack of Orthodox upbringing, a lack of political knowledge, anarchy and irresponsibility in the services, and the dismantling of the basic pillars of state power. Organic stupidity and an inability to act as an independent subject. The resources of one side and the other will inevitably meet. We will live with the result.