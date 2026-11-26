FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

What’s happening with Blago in Varna is utter, absolute nonsense.

Apparently, the money for this tunnel under (or above) Varna was of paramount importance, and no compromise could be made over it. ясно.

How this project entered and left Varna’s budget is a question of reduced difficulty.

Apparently, Blago’s lawyers (everyone surrounds themselves with their kind, and this has long been a mistake by the PP parties) also made some legal blunder by placing him on not-quite-legal leave while he was briefly staying in a cell.

But the legal capacity there has been clear since 2021, so there isn’t much point in holding it against him.

The good news is that the court will not uphold Blago’s removal from office.

Horrifying, however, is the statement (in text and words) by Blago’s current right-hand woman and loyal PP fighter, Snezhana Apostolova:

“There are always traitors. One person who entered the OIC from our quota voted ‘in favour’ of Kotsev’s removal.”

Then it turned out there were two, but those are stupid details.

It’s the same with Borisov’s people, about whom it turned out that he has, well, zero influence over them. And the weapon he is left with is to scream.

And here, precisely here, the question arises:

Who, exactly who, selected the people who entered “our quota” in both cases?

Because, I think, it’s really convenient when you’re drawing up a list of potential candidates to do favours for this person and that, to “listen” to the advice of local business or, put simply, to include in your candidate lists people nominated by others.

And this is not a Varna-specific case.

This is standard practice.

Money in exchange for your person (or your people in the quota).

But this is so clear and widespread that I don’t know why it has only now come to the fore.

Come on, people, he who pays the piper calls the tune.

Are you only learning this today?

It is even a success that the PP-DB parties had only one or two people included in exchange for payment, while with GERB it’s... well, all of them.

And this is not a problem with our still-incomplete democracy, but with the fact that everything is for sale.