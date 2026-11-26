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Winston Churchill had a grim assessment of the 1943 Tehran Summit, at which he, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin discussed military strategy and the future structure of Europe after the end of the war. This was written for "Politico" by Jamie Dettmer, the publication's deputy editor-in-chief and a columnist covering foreign policy issues.

"I sat there with the great Russian bear on one side of me, stretching out his paws, and on the other the great American buffalo. Between the two sat the poor little English donkey," the British prime minister reportedly said.

At least the poor little donkey was allowed to attend the meeting.

The first-ever trilateral meeting between the United States, Russia and China, held last week in Shenzhen, was compared by some to the later Yalta meeting, at which Churchill, Stalin and Roosevelt agreed on the postwar world order that is barely holding together today.

This time, however, Europe's diplomatic influence was felt nowhere.

On the eve of his meeting with Putin in Alaska in August 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump at least consulted with leading European leaders. Ahead of the meeting in Shenzhen, however, there were neither broad consultations nor a virtual meeting with European allies. This was revealed by two senior European officials who wished to remain anonymous.

In other words, while Trump was meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Europe was left out of the game.

Of course, the meeting in Shenzhen was not Yalta. Europe was not placed on the table to be divided up among the American buffalo, the Russian bear and the Chinese panda.

"At Yalta, Europe was divided. Its territories were parceled out. We will not allow something like that to happen again," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at a lengthy press conference in Berlin, surrounded by other European leaders, several hours after the talks. "The meeting in Shenzhen was clearly more of a photo opportunity", he added.

And at first glance, perhaps that is so. When Fox News asked Trump what headline he would like to see after the summit, he emphasized the solemn atmosphere and the fact that Xi himself had welcomed him at the airport—a rare gesture by the Chinese president.

"It was a great sign of respect and I appreciate it. This is a great victory for us. It is also a great victory for China. We get along well," Trump said.

"The trilateral meeting was entirely about image, with no real substance whatsoever," commented Melanie Hart, a former senior adviser on China at the U.S. State Department, who now works at the Atlantic Council.

The summit certainly produced few concrete results. The three leaders pledged to advocate for reform of the United Nations and to "increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all countries"—a notable success for Putin, as this likely means that Trump will not impose energy sanctions on Russia.

The three also stressed that "the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions must not abuse their jurisdiction." In practice, this represents confirmation of the immunity of government officials from international courts and institutions. Another victory for Putin, who is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

The three leaders also said that a nuclear war must never be fought.

According to Natia Seskuria of the London-based think tank RUSI, "the new Yalta" did not take place in Shenzhen because the three leaders had fundamentally different goals.

"Trump wanted to be seen as the master dealmaker. Putin wanted to show that Russia was once again an equal great power and had returned to the world stage. Xi benefited from receiving both leaders without committing to either of their objectives," she explained.

And yet it would be a mistake to dismiss what happened in Shenzhen as an insignificant event without long-term consequences. In the future, the meeting will likely be viewed as another step away from the liberal international order that followed the Cold War and toward a much more open and ruthless confrontation between the great powers. In this world, major countries dominate smaller ones, disregarding international norms, including efforts to end the impunity of leaders accused of war crimes.

In short, the meeting signaled the likely direction in which the world will develop. This can only deepen the rift between Washington and its European allies.

A telling sign of the emerging new world order appeared just a few hours after the talks ended. Trump then joined by phone from aboard Air Force One the meeting in Berlin of Ukraine's European allies, to express his categorical skepticism about Europe's readiness to provide more billions of euros in aid to Kyiv, after Putin had allegedly told him that he sincerely wanted a peace agreement.

"Trump would have no hesitation in deciding Ukraine's fate without its participation in the negotiations", said Fredrik Wesslau, a former diplomat for the UN and the EU who currently works at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"He showed that he is not interested in European security or Ukraine, but rather in normalizing relations with Russia so that circles close to him with narrow financial interests can make money," he added.

Wesslau nevertheless expresses hope that "the multipolar world of great powers, spheres of influence and buffer zones will run up against the reality of resistance from smaller countries—as Russia has already learned in Ukraine".

It is possible. But it is also possible that it will not happen.

At Yalta, Churchill at least managed to secure several important things, including a permanent seat for France on the UN Security Council alongside the United Kingdom.

According to Churchill, this would help strengthen Europe's diplomatic influence. And indeed it did—at least for a while.

But times have changed.

Source: news.bg