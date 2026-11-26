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We are used to choosing our mobile operator, internet provider and the terms under which we use their services. But when it comes to electricity at home, most of us are not in the habit of comparing offers. We pay our bills at regulated prices without considering who we buy electricity from or whether we could obtain better terms.

In 2025, Bulgaria postponed the full opening of the electricity market to households indefinitely. This does not, however, eliminate the questions accompanying the change: will we pay more for electricity, what will we actually be able to choose, and how will people who already struggle to pay their bills be protected?

For the free market to be a real opportunity rather than a risk of higher prices, more changes are needed than simply removing the regulated price.

What does a free market mean?

Electricity market liberalisation changes the way the price of electricity for households is determined. Instead of being defined by the state, on the free market it is formed according to supply and demand. Consumers can choose among different traders and offers, in much the same way as they choose their internet provider.

The process is laid down in European directives and is irreversible. In Bulgaria, it is taking place in stages, and a regulated and a free market still operate in parallel.

The aim is gradually to build a common European energy market in which electricity is traded under similar rules. The process, however, is slow and complex, and the free market itself does not guarantee lower prices – in some European countries, prices have risen even after liberalisation.

What will we be able to choose?

The free market does not mean that every element of the electricity bill will be subject to choice. A household will be able to choose the trader from whom it buys electricity and compare different offers and terms. The electricity distribution company will not change, but will depend on where we live and will continue to be responsible for the network through which electricity reaches our homes. Network services and fees will also remain regulated.

Therefore, on the free market, the price of electricity itself can be negotiated, but not all components of the final bill.

In theory, the free market allows households to choose a supplier and negotiate the price of electricity. In practice, this is still not happening fully, since mechanisms for long-term contracts between household consumers and suppliers have not been developed for residential customers. This reduces incentives both for competition among suppliers and for households' active participation in the free market.

About the benefits and risks of the free market

Ideally, the process leads to a transparent and competitive environment in which more companies have an opportunity to participate and invest. .

More competition does not automatically mean lower bills. The idea of the free market is for different traders to compete for consumers through prices, terms and services. This may encourage greater efficiency and new offers, but the price of electricity also continues to depend on a number of other factors – from production and consumption to fuel prices and the condition of the energy system.

What will competition bring?

The idea is that competition on the free market will encourage better services and more innovative solutions. The expectation is that pressure among different traders may increase efficiency, reduce some costs and, in the long term, contribute to more competitive prices. Similar experience exists, for example, in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Why is liberalisation being postponed?

The postponement is due to a combination of political, economic and social factors. These include existing concerns about higher electricity bills. The system is also not prepared. And the introduction of measures to protect energy-poor households has been delayed.

At present, households can voluntarily choose a trader on the free market, but the overwhelming majority remain with regulated supply, where the price is determined by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) and is considerably lower than the free-market price.

The reason is that some of the technical and regulatory mechanisms necessary for the full opening of the market are still missing.

How is our electricity bill formed today?

This process was replaced by a model that resembles a market to some extent, but household prices are not determined by market mechanisms and remain set by the state. We can compare the Bulgarian situation to a “market Frankenstein”.

At present, most households in Bulgaria buy electricity on a regulated market, where the price is determined by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC). The latest changes altered the way the regulated market is organised, but for households the basic principle remains the same – the price continues to be determined administratively.

Each month, the EWRC determines compensation for the final suppliers (Electrohold, EVN and Energo-Pro) to cover part of the costs of electricity purchased on the free market for household end customers who are supplied at regulated prices. The amount of this compensation is visible on electricity bills. Figure 2 presents, as an example, an electricity bill for the period 21 August - 19 September 2026, and the compensation is located directly below the total amount due.

As Figure 3 shows, around one quarter of the final electricity bill consists of network fees rather than the price of the electricity consumed itself. The data show that even when the costs of purchasing electricity decrease, network fees remain a significant component of the final bill, highlighting the importance of opportunities for local energy production and consumption in limiting overall costs.

Figure 3. Distribution by share of the elements in the total electricity price shown in Fig. 2

Who pays for regulated prices?

Electricity is now traded on the exchange, while a regulated mechanism is in place to cover/compensate part of the costs of final suppliers. It is financed through the Electricity System Security Fund so that households do not pay the full market price, even though they continue to pay regulated prices. The difference between the market and regulated prices is covered through the respective compensation for suppliers.

The funds for this compensation come from the Electricity System Security Fund, which is financed by various sources in the energy sector, including revenue from electricity producers, network fees and the sale of carbon allowances. (Fig. 4).

Since 1 July 2025, the compensation mechanism has been determined in a more flexible manner as part of preparations for market liberalisation. Nevertheless, household prices remain under the control of the EWRC in order to protect residential consumers and preserve a socially affordable electricity price.

This process, however, has no defined end date and is not accompanied by an information campaign for households.

How does the market work behind the scenes?

On the free market, electricity is bought and sold at freely negotiated prices – through direct contracts between participants or on the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange (IBEX). Traders, companies and network operators participate in it, purchasing electricity for their technological needs.

Producers of energy from renewable sources and from high-efficiency cogeneration with capacity above 500 kW are required to offer the electricity they produce on the organised electricity exchange market.

The EWRC sets the rules for trading and regulated network prices. When the amount of electricity declared in advance differs from the amount actually produced or consumed, the Electricity System Security Operator (ESO) balances the system. The costs arising from these differences are accounted for through balancing energy prices.

What determines the price of electricity in a liberalised market?

On the free market, the price of electricity is determined by supply and demand, but many other factors influence it – the prices of fuels and carbon emissions, the weather, the condition of the electricity system, geopolitical events and the dynamics of regional markets.

Households do not choose a particular electricity producer, but rather a trader and its offer. Some traders may, for example, offer electricity with a guaranteed origin from renewable sources, as well as various additional services.

Despite the potential of liberalisation, household participation in Bulgaria's free market remains limited and is not always economically advantageous. The reasons are a combination of technical, infrastructure-related and behavioural factors.

Why does making a real choice remain difficult?

In theory, the free market provides more choice, but for households to be able to benefit from it in practice, appropriate technical infrastructure is also necessary.

One of the main problems is the lack of smart meters and hourly consumption readings. Without them, it is difficult for a household to track when it uses the most electricity and shift part of its consumption to hours with lower prices. At present, this shortcoming limits the opportunities for active participation by residential consumers in the electricity market. Even when a household consumer is on the free market, the electricity consumed is balanced and billed on the basis of predetermined standardised profiles. As a result, the consumer does not receive a clear price signal and has insufficient incentive to adapt consumption to hours with lower electricity prices.

This is becoming increasingly important with the expansion of renewable energy sources. Traditionally, we have been accustomed to a cheaper night-time tariff, but with greater solar power generation, hours with lower market prices may more often occur during the day. To take advantage of them, however, consumers must know when and how much electricity they use.

There are also limitations in the exchange of data between meters, network operators and traders. This makes it difficult to introduce more flexible pricing models and incentives through which households can shift consumption away from periods of peak demand.

How can we compare offers?

Real choice requires consumers to be able to easily compare the proposals of different traders. The EWRC maintains a digital platform for comparing offers and changing suppliers, while independent tools for comparing market offers also exist.

Consumers in difficulty

The free market does not place all households in the same position. Therefore, one of the most important prerequisites for liberalisation is effective protection and support for people who are most exposed to the risk of high bills and price fluctuations.

Bulgarian legislation has already introduced the concepts of an “energy-poor household” and a “vulnerable customer for electricity supply”. According to estimates by the Economic and Social Council, around 1.8 million people in Bulgaria fall into the category of the energy poor.

The challenge, however, is to link these definitions to genuinely effective measures – targeted support, compensation and the renovation of homes. Establishing these mechanisms is an important part of preparations for the future opening of the market. According to experts, they are still at a very early stage.

What does the experience of Gabrovo show?

One opportunity for consumers to play a more active role is provided by energy communities, in which locally produced electricity can be shared among participants.

In February 2026, Bulgaria introduced a model for sharing electricity through a registered group of production and consumption sites. It also covers active customers, citizen energy communities and renewable energy communities.

A practical example is the first energy community in Gabrovo, created with the support of the municipality, which now also includes a household consumer. Within the community, the price of shared electricity is negotiated among the participants, allowing households to take a more active role in the energy market and have a more predictable model of electricity costs. No charge for the electricity itself was imposed on the amount of electricity received through the energy-sharing mechanism (Fig. 5). Only network services are paid for, with their prices determined by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework.

Fig. 5 Extract from the electricity bill, including VAT, of a household customer who is part of the energy community in Gabrovo for October 2026

Of a total monthly consumption of 621 kWh, 146 kWh were recorded as shared energy within the energy community (Fig. 6). No electricity price was charged for this amount, only the relevant network fees. Thus, when a lower price for shared energy is negotiated, the end consumer's costs can be reduced, demonstrating in practice the economic benefits of participating in an energy community.

Fig. 6 Extract from the electricity bill, excluding VAT, of a household customer who is part of the energy community in Gabrovo for October 2026, showing the deduction of the value of the energy shared within the community.

According to Todor Popov, director of the Administrative, Legal and Information Services Directorate at Gabrovo Municipality, the development of the community creates conditions for more stable and favourable prices for shared energy. An advantage is that the electricity is used close to where it is produced.

Obstacles remain: household participation requires appropriate meters and detailed consumption data, while the procedures and technical mechanisms for sharing electricity are still developing.

According to Popov, the aim is to find “a fair model that gives people more control and energy autonomy”. The example of Gabrovo shows both the potential of energy communities and the need for infrastructure and rules that will allow more households to participate in practice.

How can we make liberalisation fair?

For electricity market liberalisation to be successful and socially acceptable, it must be based on several key principles.

Clear and comparable offers: Consumers must be able to easily compare price plans and terms – without hidden fees or unclear clauses. Effective metering and billing mechanisms that households can understand are also necessary.

Protection of vulnerable consumers: Social mechanisms such as compensation, targeted assistance and clear rules in cases where there is a risk of electricity disconnection are essential for limiting social inequalities.

A smooth transition to the new model: The phased introduction of the reform gives households and institutions time to adapt and reduces the risk of shock effects.

Awareness and clarity: Consumers must know what is changing and what remains unchanged, as well as what rights they have. Without this, trust in the process can easily be undermined.

Effective regulatory oversight: The regulator must monitor for unfair practices, abuses and unjustified price fluctuations.

Myths and facts

Myth 1: Liberalisation automatically increases prices.

Fact: Prices may change, but the state has instruments to protect consumers – such as compensation, regulatory oversight and protective mechanisms. At the same time, the market can encourage new models of consumption and production, including energy communities and local solutions.

Myth 2: I will be required to change my supplier.

Fact: Household consumers can remain with their current universal-service supplier. Liberalisation provides an additional opportunity to choose a trader and price plan, but does not introduce a mandatory change.

Myth 3: The free market is chaos.

Fact: In most European countries, the free electricity market operates under clear rules, regulatory oversight and consumer-protection mechanisms. In Bulgaria, all non-household consumers already operate on the free market.

Postponing liberalisation gives Bulgaria more time, but does not solve the problems that led to the postponement of the transition. A functioning free market requires households to have clear and comparable offers, information about their own consumption and a genuine ability to respond to prices, while vulnerable consumers need effective protection.

The important question is under what conditions we will move to this free market. Participation in energy communities may be one of the instruments for a smooth and socially fair transition to a liberalised market. It is precisely the preparations that will determine whether liberalisation gives consumers a genuine choice or remains perceived solely as a risk of higher prices.