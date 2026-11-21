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The other day I came across a fact that left me absolutely flabbergasted. A consolidated „Bulgaria-Germany Friendship Group“ has been formed in the National Assembly. Seventy-six MPs are shaking hands on 17 July 2026. They have nominated Plamen Todev, a native of heroic Panagyurishte, as chairman. Three deputies assist him in his public-spirited activities.

This is what Rosen Tahov writes for "Trud".

Do these history flunkies know that the Germans have always been an enemy of our long-suffering homeland? Do they know what they foisted on us over the hills of time? I will educate them now...

As early as the distant year 1189, our ancestors encountered Teutonic hatred. Emperor Frederick I wore the crown of the Holy Roman Empire, but the Germans considered him one of their own because he was of Swabian stock. They called him Barbarossa, meaning Redbeard.

The emperor led the Third Crusade. The knights were supposed to save the Holy Places from desecration under the turban of the Egyptian sultan Saladin. The real aim, however, was fire, slaughter and plunder. The Bulgarian lands through which the Barbarossans passed were also subjected to atrocities.

Instead of forming a „friendship group“, the Bulgarians blocked the Dragoman Pass with stones and trees. The knights frantically clambered over them and hurried towards Sredets, because they had been promised that they would plunder everything they could there. The vanguard saw the city gates wide open and entered the fortress. Inside, there was not a soul; there was not even a dog to bark at them. Bishop Dietpold of Passau testified:

„In Sredets we found hardly anyone, since, on the order of the governor of Braničevo, the population of this area had fled to the mountains and taken the provisions with them; there the army, due to the lack of wine, began to grow very weak.“

This was the first boycott in military history—by Bulgaria against Germany! Frederick Barbarossa met his death in the waters of the Saleph River. The German people, however, believe that he is alive. He sleeps in a cave, his head resting on a stone table, while his red beard reaches the ground. One day he will awaken to take revenge on those who dishonoured him.

This happened when Redbeard was reborn as Otto von Bismarck. The first chancellor of united Germany could not stomach a free Bulgaria. The Treaty of San Stefano of 1878 drew the borders of the homeland along its ethnic boundaries. „It looks like an empire right before my eyes!“ Bismarck exclaimed. And he seized Barbarossa's rusting sword to cut it into pieces.

Under his chairmanship, the Congress of Berlin arranged a geopolitical slaughterhouse. The heartland of the homeland was split between the vassal Principality of Bulgaria and the autonomous province of Eastern Rumelia. Northern Dobruja went to Romania, while the Morava region went to Serbia. Macedonia, Eastern and Western Thrace remained in the Ottoman Empire.

I have always said that we suffer genetically from malignant masochism. The more someone tramples us, the more we admire them. In this regard, Germanophiles have settled among us. Now there are not seven or seventeen in the National Assembly, but more than seventy!

Germany lured us into the First World War on its side. In 1915, we nailed ourselves to the Central Powers. The result was a national catastrophe with 11,278 square kilometres of amputated territory, plus brutal reparations.

Since those fellows had also been defeated, they offered us a rematch in the Second World War. On 1 March 1941, Prime Minister Bogdan Filov signed the Tripartite Pact. In fact, his authentic surname was Germanophilov.

On 22 June of the same year, the Nazis invaded the Soviet Union like bandits. The name of the operation is not a difficult question; it was called „Barbarossa“. During the invasion, Prime Minister Germanophilov urged Tsar Boris III to send volunteers to the Eastern Front. A second national catastrophe prevented this bloodthirsty act.

And here is the dessert of Bulgarian-German friendship. In the conditions of today's European internationalism, they served us Schwarz Gruppe. Translated into Bulgarian—The Black Group. Its offspring are the retail chains „Kaufland“ and „Lidl“. Dressed entirely in white, the two are saving the entire Bulgarian people from starvation. People shop for next to nothing to the strains of „Deutschland über alles...“

I will not mention how much „Kaufland“ was fined, because repetition is the mother of learning, but also the father of dulling the mind. I will bring to light just one more dirty shirt from the wardrobe of the visiting merchants. A neighbour with a head of white hair complained to me that they would not issue him a discount card for the shelves in the store. He did not have a mobile phone to activate the service. The man is hard of hearing and cannot use such a device. I checked at the „Kaufland“ at 20 „Prof. Dr Ivan Stranski“ Street. „That's how it is—only with a mobile phone can you buy more cheaply!“ the communications officer declared.

I asked the Germans online what this discrimination against disadvantaged people was. On 13 November, customer manager Mihova replied:

„Kaufland gives its customers the opportunity to take advantage of offers by scanning Kaufland Card XTRA, which can be either physical or digital, thus also ruling out the possibility of discrimination based on any kind of technical literacy or financial status (ownership of a smartphone). Registration and possession of a card are completely free and are not tied to a purchase.“ Here Mihova got to the heart of the matter:

„We would like to point out that to activate a Kaufland card, the customer must have a mobile number or an active email address where they can receive a notification confirming the registration. In this case, registration can be completed using only an email address.“

Mihova was also ready with Option B: „Since up to 5 physical cards can be added to a registered profile in the app, as an additional option we can suggest that someone close to the gentleman activate an additional card and provide it to him for use.“

Come on, Mihova, what mobile number, what email address, what five euros? How many elderly people are familiar with these innovations? Do they have to knock on strangers' doors for help?

The parliamentarians from G-76 sip Schwarz coffee, but do not ask Schwarz Gruppe why they are harassing part of the Bulgarian people. In all seriousness, I propose that their anthem be the ode „Germany“ by the poet Kiril Hristov:

Germany, you alone beneath the sky!

Wave your victorious banners high!

Where you pass—we await the rise

of newfound power, newfound light!

„I'll write the music, Stefche!“ promised a friend who is a talented composer to his wife.

Source: trud.bg