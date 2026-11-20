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When a closed group promises belonging, clear rules and easy answers, it can prove attractive to a child who still has difficulty understanding their own emotions and place among others. Against this backdrop, four minors were among the members of an organization in Plovdiv that preached racial hatred and violence. In Sofia, meanwhile, a sexual assault against a girl was filmed and shared on social media.

“These are not incidents, they are symptoms,” child psychologist Ivan Igov commented on NOVA’s Crossroads program. According to him, such cases have been observed for a long time, but society and politicians are not responding adequately.

Lack of boundaries and an adult by the child’s side

Igov identified the lack of understanding and upbringing within the family as one of the causes. In his words, parents often fail to recognize their children’s emotional state, while the children themselves lack the maturity necessary to assess when they are at risk.

“When you are 15, you do not realize your emotional state, nor when you are in danger,” Igov said.

According to the psychologist, the presence of an adult who sets boundaries and responds in time is particularly important. When such a person is absent, minors can find themselves in situations whose consequences they do not understand.

Empathy begins in the family and at school

Ivan Igov stressed that the ability to recognize other people’s feelings and suffering does not arise automatically. “Empathy is learned in the family and at school,” he said.

The psychologist also spoke about children who are emotionally and functionally disadvantaged. In his words, PISA studies show that 60% of children are functionally illiterate. He linked this to the accumulation of several problems - insufficient social experience, difficulties understanding complex situations and a lack of support from adults.

When children do not have sufficient knowledge and life experience, Igov said, they are more likely to accept simplistic explanations of the world. This is precisely what can make closed and ideologized groups more attractive - they offer a sense of belonging and a ready-made answer to questions that would otherwise require time, conversation and support.