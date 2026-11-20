Russia has carried out one of its most massive air strikes against Ukraine, launching more than 400 attack drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic. At least eight people were killed and 28 were injured in the attack, Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky reported.

The strikes targeted Kyiv and nine other regions. According to preliminary data, six people were killed in the capital and 15 were injured. Two people were killed in Lviv region. In Kharkiv, four people were injured in a strike on a medical facility.

President Vladimir Zelensky said that civilian targets had been hit, including energy infrastructure, railway facilities and bridges across the Dnipro. Substations and power lines that support the operation of nuclear power plants and Ukraine’s energy links with European Union countries were damaged. Residential buildings were also affected.

The missiles were launched in groups

According to Zelensky, Russian forces used a tactic involving several groups of missiles launched at intervals of 20 to 30 minutes. He said this had made it more difficult to put out fires and clear destroyed buildings.

„The strike tactic this time was particularly vile – several groups of missiles with pauses of 20–30 minutes,“ Zelensky said.

He said that missiles with cluster warheads had also been used in the attack. The president added that specialists had begun inspecting the first damaged sites when further strikes followed.

Ukrainian forces shot down 79 cruise missiles. Zelensky said that F-16, „Mirage“ and MiG fighter jets had taken part in countering them. He stressed, however, that ballistic missiles are more difficult to intercept and that the capabilities of Ukraine’s air defense depend on supplies from its partners.

Three Russian launchers were hit

The Ukrainian army struck three Russian ballistic missile launchers. Zelensky reported that one of them had been destroyed, while the consequences for the other two were still being determined.

„Tonight we struck three launchers. One has been destroyed, and we are clarifying the consequences of the damage to the other two,“ the Ukrainian president said.

According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three ballistic missiles were intercepted. The difference between the number of ballistic missiles launched and those intercepted underscores the importance of additional missile defense capabilities, which Kyiv is requesting from its partners.

Kyiv seeks accelerated deliveries of air defense missiles

Zelensky instructed Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry to contact the partners preparing air defense packages. The president called for deliveries to be accelerated and said that he and the defense minister had discussed cooperation with the United States on PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles.

„It is important to have not only statements of support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, but also the implementation of specific air defense agreements,“ Zelensky said.

Restoration of the energy and transport infrastructure has already begun in areas where the security situation allows it.

Sources: unian.net