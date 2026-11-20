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“Who is he? He is my friend” — it sounds like a scene from a children’s cartoon, but it is not. That is how Donald Trump greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

Trump’s meeting with the leaders of China and Russia was supposed to be historic, as he himself announced repeatedly. The only thing that remained historic, however, was the photograph of the three of them around a single table, as a number of commentators noted.

A meeting that produced propaganda photos and nothing more

After meeting with Putin and Xi, Donald Trump called his son-in-law Jared Kushner, a number of media outlets reported. At the time, Kushner was attending a meeting in Berlin, where representatives of 37 countries gathered to declare their support for Ukraine and discuss Europe’s future security. Bulgaria and Slovakia were the only participants represented merely as “observers” at the event. The rest stood behind Ukraine.

On speakerphone, Trump told the leaders in Berlin that Putin wanted to end the war and reach a deal. He has made this claim repeatedly, without providing any further details.

But there are no such details anyway, as a number of journalists and politicians have also noted. “The real purpose of this meeting was not to end the wars, certainly not the bloody Russian invasion of Ukraine, but to create propaganda photos and videos to obscure their own political failures,” writes historian and Pulitzer Prize winner Anne Applebaum.

Putin’s war in Ukraine, which was supposed to end within a few days, has now dragged on for more than four years, while Russia has lost 1.5 million soldiers and half the capacity of its oil refineries, Applebaum also notes in The Atlantic. “Putin will use the meeting in Shenzhen to convince Russians that their country is still a superpower, that it still has the right to sit in the same room with the Americans and Chinese, and that it is still important on the world stage, even though Russian power, influence and prosperity are declining dramatically,” she adds.

“Instead of telling Putin to stop…”

After speaking with Trump, Kushner took part in a press conference in Berlin. He announced that Trump would support security guarantees for Ukraine similar to those under NATO. However, every such declaration is only the penultimate one, as the developments since his return to the White House have shown.

“Limiting military support for Ukraine only encourages the Russian dictator, reducing the likelihood that he will make concessions in the name of peace and undermining Ukraine’s ability to defend itself,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton writes in The New York Times. Instead of telling Russia to stop its bloody war and attacks on civilian targets, and China to stop supporting Moscow in Ukraine, Trump merely encouraged the Russian president, Clinton believes. One reason is the uncertainty surrounding military support and the delivery of Patriot missiles, which has declined drastically.