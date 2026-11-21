FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

In September, a Russian court sentenced a middle-aged man in Yaroslavl to 14 years in a penal colony — a sentence usually imposed on the country’s most brutal murderers. And what was his crime? Photographing the gravestones of Russian servicemen killed in Ukraine, Politico reports.

While the Kremlin stubbornly refuses to disclose battlefield casualty figures, independent journalists and activists are using photography to document the actual number of people killed in the war. In doing so, they are exposing losses that far exceed those officially acknowledged by Moscow.

"The steadily growing number of graves is certainly a sight that deeply alarms the authorities, because it reminds them of the failure of Putin’s war. So many people have died," said Jan C. Behrends of the Leibniz Centre for Contemporary History, based in Germany.

In recent months, Russian authorities have warned that photographing military graves could lead to life imprisonment, while the Federal Security Service (FSB) has begun patrolling cemeteries across the country in search of offenders. Since the summer, several dozen people have been arrested in various parts of Russia. The official charge in these cases, which are being heard behind closed doors, is treason — more specifically, cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence services.

Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have been enormous. The "Russia 200" database run by the independent outlet "Mediazona" and the Russian service of the BBC, which tracks casualties in the war, contains the names of nearly 283,000 fallen servicemen, as well as details about the circumstances of their deaths. "Mediazona" uses information from open sources, such as social media posts and reports in local media, but lacks the resources and access needed to document every person killed on the battlefield.

Other organizations estimate that the number of casualties is considerably higher. The British Foreign Office and Dutch intelligence services estimate that Russian losses exceed half a million people, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in July that 700,000 Russian servicemen had been killed in combat in Ukraine.

Even the most conservative estimates of Russian losses in Ukraine far exceed the number of Soviet casualties in Afghanistan — a conflict that lasted almost a decade after it began in 1979. Then, as now, the Kremlin sought to conceal the true cost of the war.

Relatives of those killed in Afghanistan were forbidden from having the place where their family members had died inscribed on their gravestones.

"There was absolutely no way to indicate on the grave that the person had died in the war," said Jeff Jones, a history professor at the University of North Carolina. "Some relatives were even forced to hold the funerals at night so as not to attract attention," he added.

Later, relatives were allowed to have the words "died heroically while fulfilling his international duty" inscribed, but the wording "died in Afghanistan" was never permitted.

At the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin was not quite so secretive. In September 2022, six months after the invasion began, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 5,937 Russian servicemen had been killed in the conflict.

Since then, official statements about Russian casualties have been extremely rare. As what Moscow calls a "special military operation" turned into a protracted conflict, the Russian authorities intensified their efforts to conceal the number of those killed, closing off new avenues of investigation to anyone attempting to document military losses.

In April 2024, a Kremlin spokesman reminded journalists that information about the number of casualties constituted a "state secret", and that releasing data on losses was the "exclusive prerogative of the Defense Ministry".

Later that year, Russia’s official statistics agency, Rosstat, restricted access to its data on excess mortality in the country. This information had been publicly available since the 1990s as part of the liberalization process during perestroika and the policy of glasnost.

Rosstat’s data was an extremely valuable source for verifying information about military casualties and refuting government claims, explains Dmitry Treshchanin, an editor at "Mediazona" and co-author of the "Russia 200" project.

"We can count every person killed by name, but there will always be someone in the government who says: "This is false information". But when you have official data confirming our calculations, there is nothing they can do," Treshchanin said.

Moscow has also restricted access to information about court cases related to servicemen who have died. At the beginning of 2025, Russian journalists noticed an unprecedented increase in the number of court proceedings to declare servicemen missing or dead. Military units generally turn to the courts to request that a soldier be declared dead when he has not returned from the battlefield for months.

"Their number was growing exponentially — it was big news. You start with 40,000 cases, then, just four months later, there are already 70,000, and two months after that — 90,000. I mean, how can there be so many such people?" Treshchanin asked.

In 2025, the "Russia 200" database recorded almost 90,000 such court cases — more than ten times as many as in the previous years of Russia’s invasion.

"And at some point they simply classified the information," Treshchanin summarized, referring to the government’s decision at the end of 2025 to restrict access to these court proceedings.

As for photographing cemeteries, Treshchanin and his colleagues now approach the use of this method cautiously.

"Photographs of graves and video recordings of funerals were an important source of information for us at the very beginning of Russia’s invasion, when there was almost no other data available," he explained. But after the Kremlin learned about this method, using it became too dangerous. "Our volunteers were attacked in cemeteries," he said.

The reason the Kremlin guards information about its military losses so zealously is that this makes it easier to recruit soldiers for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, said Russian military analyst Yan Matveev, an associate of the late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

"This is a way of misleading potential recruits. If people could easily find out what percentage of soldiers who sign contract service agreements survive at the front, or how long a new recruit typically lasts, it would be extremely difficult to recruit even 30,000 servicemen a month," Matveev stressed.

In his view, by concealing its losses, Moscow may also be trying to impress an "external audience — specifically Donald Trump", in order to convince him that Putin’s army is on the verge of victory in the war.

With every new restriction imposed by the Kremlin, journalists are forced to change the way they work.

"Russia is a large country," Treshchanin said. "If something is suppressed in one place, that means that somewhere else, on the contrary, something different begins to develop."

Source: news.bg