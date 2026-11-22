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After the meeting of Putin, Trump and Xi in China, many people concluded that some kind of "triangle of power" was functioning in the world today. Others reached the conclusion that from now on our task is to decide which of the three to submit to.

That is not the case. There are four centers of power in today’s world. The three weaker ones were represented in China. The fourth and stronger one was not there – that is Europe.

A meeting of the "former great powers"

Three old men met, convinced that they personally were the power in their countries. And that what happens in the world depends on them and their personal relationships. All three, however, are representatives of declining powers.

Putin has lost the initiative in his war against Ukraine and Europe. His economy is in ruins. Even when it was not, its size fluctuated between that of Poland and that of Italy, depending on global oil prices.

Trump lost real power within the United States after the Democrats’ greatest victory in at least 50 years. As of January 3, power will be in their hands. Before losing power, he lost the respect of the world. Like Putin, he too is a former "great" in the eyes of the public. In addition, he has become bogged down in his war against Iran, just as Putin has in Ukraine. The difference is that once real power slips away from him and returns to the institutions, the United States will have every chance of becoming a great power again. After all, unlike Russia’s, the American economy has once again proved remarkably resilient and did not collapse under the impact of tariffs, wars and high fuel prices.

Against the backdrop of these two, Xi looks like an immovable titan, ruler of the Middle Kingdom, which lies at the center of the world. This is how he appeared in the reports and photographs: always at the center, while the others orbited him like smaller planets. But his power, too, is draining away through the numerous wounds inflicted on his authority by China’s rapidly deteriorating economy. Five years ago, its size was around 75 percent of that of the American economy. Today it is 64 percent.

How "decaying Europe" became a magnet for new partnerships

The fourth global center of real power, absent from China, is Europe. It is united in the face of resurgent Russian aggression, more so than at any time since 1945. Europe is a real magnet for significant countries repelled by the "big three". Countries such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the until recently Russian satellites Moldova, Georgia and Armenia, are seeking a new home in Europe. In some areas, we are also witnessing Japan’s rapid rapprochement with Europe. In terms of economic size, the EU economy is larger than China’s and more than eight times larger than Russia’s. Together with the United Kingdom, Canada and other close partners that are not EU members, the European economy is also equal in size to the American one.

All these indicators reveal that "decaying Europe" (I was first told that it was decaying and would soon die when I was six) is in fact the rising center of power in the world. The fact alone that everyone wants to be friends with it, rather than with China, the United States or Russia, is sufficient proof of its gravitational pull.

Perhaps most importantly, unlike the "big three", Europe has not a single old man who imagines that he personally possesses European power. In this way, Europe avoids a situation in which the personal flaws of the "strongman" undermine the entire structure.

Only Europe is not governed by hysterical and increasingly weak old men

Who is going down and who is going up is evident even from the behavior of the four centers of power in the days following the meeting of the "big three".

Putin and Trump are doing what one-man rulers usually do when they sense that great power is slipping away from them – they try to compensate by mobilizing their personal will. This process usually reaches a point at which such leaders break free from all restraints and become highly dangerous.

After the meeting in China, Putin announced that he would hold no negotiations and would continue striking ships in the Black Sea. His associates circulated a "non-paper" stating unambiguously that they would not stop the war until NATO withdrew from the territories of the former Russian satellites in Eastern Europe. That Putin himself is close to the point of "breaking free" is evident from his interview with Kusturica, in which he declared Russia to be the "Third Rome" and Noah’s Ark, protecting Christian values from the depraved West.

Trump, for his part, tried to impose his will on the Europeans regarding support for Ukraine. The Europeans, meanwhile, reaffirmed their commitment to Kyiv, once again showing whose power is weakening and whose is growing.

For now, the host, Xi, is making no abrupt moves. Perhaps he has not yet concluded that power is draining away from him along with the weakening of the Chinese economy. We will know that he has reached the point at which he is trying to compensate for a lack of power with will if he takes concrete steps to seize Taiwan.

Real power in the world is not a triangle but a quadrilateral. We are in the strengthening, more promising fourth corner – Europe. Luckily for us, it is also the more civilized one, meaning it is the most comfortable place to live. There is no reason whatsoever to wonder whether we should realign ourselves with one of the other three declining corners, occupied by increasingly hysterical and increasingly weak old men.

This text expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the positions of the Bulgarian editorial office or of DW as a whole.

Source: www.dw.com