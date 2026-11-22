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The new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council must investigate the old networks of influence and the actions of former chief prosecutors, Yavor Bozhankov said on bTV’s “120 Minutes” programme. According to him, the first major challenge facing the judicial body will not only be the election of a new chief prosecutor, but also an investigation into what has happened in the judicial system in recent years.

Among those elected from the parliamentary quota are Andrey Yankulov, Prof. Veselin Vuchkov and Emil Dechev. Bozhankov described some of the new members as reformers with consistent public positions regarding the previous model and the work of the prosecution service.

“The first test is not only the election of a new chief prosecutor, but perhaps also a review of what has happened so far,” Bozhankov said. He distinguished between a genuine investigation and the previous, as he put it, fictitious commissions within the SJC, which had failed to reach any result.

Investigating the old scandals

The former MP said that the new composition must show whether it will take up the controversial cases in the judicial system or leave them without an institutional response. According to him, these include scandals linked to influence over magistrates, as well as the case involving Martin Bozhanov – the Notary.

“It is never too late to seek accountability for the past. In fact, I believe it is mandatory in this case,” Bozhankov said. He added that parliamentary commissions can draw public attention to a particular problem, but cannot replace investigation and justice.

According to him, the question of whether the old networks of influence have been regrouped, or whether the new SJC has an opportunity to bring about genuine change, remains relevant. “I firmly believe that there is a chance for a pro-reform majority on the Supreme Judicial Council to bring about meaningful change in the judicial system,” he said.

Transparency of the election

Bozhankov described the election of the new SJC as good news after years in which the body had operated with an expired mandate. He praised the public hearings of the candidates and said that the procedure had been conducted in front of cameras and under the observation of citizens and the media.

“This was an election conducted according to all the rules,” Bozhankov commented. He noted that changes to the laws, including constitutional amendments, are not sufficient on their own, because the outcome also depends on the people who apply the rules.

The parliamentary quota was elected by the National Assembly, while the professional quotas were filled through a vote by representatives of judges, prosecutors and investigators. Thus, the new composition of the SJC has received a mandate to begin work on appointments and on the forthcoming election of a chief prosecutor.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg, plovdiv24.bg