FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

The election of the parliamentary quota of the Supreme Judicial Council will not put an end to political tensions. Political scientist Associate Professor Tatyana Burudzhieva said this on the “Metronome” programme on FOCUS Radio.

The National Assembly elected 11 members of the SJC from the parliamentary quota following a procedure in which 21 candidates were nominated. A qualified majority of at least 160 votes was required to elect each member. The council’s new composition will also play a key role in the election of a prosecutor general.

“We should regard this election as the beginning of reform in the judicial system, but since we have no clarity whatsoever about what kind of reform the governing parties envisage, we will have to monitor how stable this understanding is,” Burudzhieva said.

The Prosecutor General Will Be the Next Test

According to the political scientist, a more definitive assessment of relations between the political forces will only be possible once it becomes clear who will be elected prosecutor general. In her words, for now there has been limited easing of tensions only in terms of the activity of “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria”, which are expected to be active during discussions on the 2027 Budget and have already warned of protests.

Burudzhieva does not expect the election of the SJC to lead to a lasting new political configuration. She believes that even when agreements have clearly defined parameters, cooperation between the parties can quickly fall apart and be followed by public disputes.

“In recent years, we have seen that even when there is clarity about the parameters on which the parties are cooperating, this cooperation very easily falls apart. Initial cooperation is followed by public disputes between the partners,” the political scientist said.

The Budget Will Define the New Dividing Lines

According to Burudzhieva, the 2027 Budget will affect not only economic decisions but also political positioning ahead of the local elections. She believes that the debate will focus more on the distribution of political influence than on solving specific financial problems.

“This document contains no policies, and therefore we cannot expect solutions to specific problems,” she said. According to the political scientist, the budget does not clearly set out either the decisions that need to be implemented or the impact of the funds earmarked for defence.

Burudzhieva believes that a no-confidence vote will be postponed, as the opposition is not showing enough energy to propose its own political solution. In her view, “Revival” has stated positions, but would find it difficult to secure the support needed to submit a no-confidence motion.

Sofia Will Be One of the Main Battlegrounds in 2027

In her forecast for the local elections, Burudzhieva expects many candidates nominated by initiative committees to take part, which she believes will not be purely civic bodies. She described the division among the right-wing formations as a serious problem and said that the vote would show the parties’ кадровый potential.

In her words, the battle for a majority and influence in municipal councils will be particularly fierce in Sofia. She expects the parties to begin directing unofficial support towards individual candidates while future nominations and relations between the political forces and business are clarified.

Sources: focus-news.net, nova.bg, bntnews.bg