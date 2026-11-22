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If you think that only son-in-law Kushner knows these tricks—channeling millions and billions through Arab sheikhs and Moscow “friends” for the “benefit of the Trump family”—or that the Chinese connection in Silicon Valley is limited to a few supposedly romantic stories smelling of tofu and crumpled sheets, and that Nvidia’s collapse (capitalization) over the past week means you do not shop at Kaufland, think drones in the Black Sea are Martian, and believe in the power of Bulgarian motorways (or magistrates, it makes no difference), then you are mistaken.

That is almost like a spell you are supposed to send to yourself and 50 other people as spam. Relax, we will not deal with that. We will only trace the Chinese digital footprint in the life and work of the current US administration and what the servers in data centers are buzzing about regarding Nvidia’s GPUs.

As I said in my previous article, the Democrats’ crushing victory in the midterm elections on November 4 put Donald Trump before a serious political challenge. And artificial intelligence before impending regulation. Elizabeth Warren is already sharpening... the regulations.

Musk is increasing his ketamine intake, Lori Huang has taken her naughty leather-jacketed boy home for a family talk, and Claude—sorry, Anthropic—are beginning to capitalize on their own open artificial intelligences. And the Chinese—the other Chinese, not Alice Huang and the silicon girls—are listening closely and taking measures.

With the Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress, the remaining two years of Trump’s presidential term will unfold painfully in a far more hostile political environment, and might even be shortened if necessary. There it is—Vice President Vance has already disowned the boss over Iran, just in case. Whatever he has done through executive orders so far is done; his legislative program will face resistance, and Stephen Miller, like a White House housewife, will not help him at all.

His administration will be subject to intensified investigations, while his political opponents will have considerably greater power to demand answers. And here these “questioners” will have several options, but one area deserves particular attention as Trump’s vulnerability—cryptocurrencies.

Our own Ruja Ignatova disappeared so she could create a Mar-a-Lago face and clean up his crypto mess. He will have to sort it out himself. And what makes this story particularly remarkable is that (once again) the Chinese—but this time two Chinese crypto billionaires—may be playing a central role in creating this vulnerability.

I told you that the Chinese boys are already taking the “right position”—witnesses, though not of MAGA-Jehovah, but perhaps before Elizabeth Warren’s questioning. Their names are Justin Sun and Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, the founder of Binance.

One is already involved in a legal dispute with the Trump family’s crypto business. The other received a full presidential pardon from Trump, but his business affairs are linked to major financial transactions involving companies owned by Trump’s family and foreign investors.

Let us begin with Justin Sun. Sun is a well-known name in the international cryptocurrency industry. He is the founder of the “Trong Blockchain” network and has built a reputation through aggressive business tactics, publicity and political connections.

When Trump won the 2024 presidential election, Sun quickly recognized the opportunity. In November 2024, shortly after Trump’s victory, he announced a $30 million investment in “World Liberty Financial”—the crypto startup created by members of the Trump family. This was not an ordinary investment in a publicly traded company. “World Liberty Financial” was a family company connected to cryptocurrencies, and one of its most valuable assets was its connection to the future president of the United States.

Sun purchased “World Liberty” tokens. These purchases provided financing for the project, although owning tokens did not automatically give him the same rights as an ordinary shareholder in the company. And after Trump entered the Oval Office, Sun increased his investment to $45 million. “World Liberty” recognized him as a key investor and appointed him as an adviser. At the same time, Barron Trump is a co-founder of the family’s cryptocurrency project.

And he became even more closely connected to the business that Daddy planned (or used to plan) as a new conquest for the family. The administration in Washington also became considerably more favorable toward the cryptocurrency sector. Why might that be? They tormented our girl Ruja years ago—look at them now, crypto fans. That is what always happens when the Chinese get involved.

The Chinese, however, have the ability to smell which way the wind is blowing from a long way off—just look at their navigation and it becomes clear. This Sun is a perfect illustration of those abilities. During Biden’s term, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Sun, accusing him of violating securities laws. The allegations included the unregistered offering and sale of crypto assets, as well as alleged manipulation of trading activity.

After Trump returned to the White House, the legal environment changed. Naturally, a major financial manipulator and outright fraudster as president was bound to shake up these regulations as well. In March 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reached a settlement involving Sun and his companies.

“Rainberry”—one of his companies—agreed to pay a $10 million civil penalty. The remaining claims against Sun and other entities connected to him were dismissed without an admission of wrongdoing. Thus, one of the major legal problems hanging over Sun was resolved. One would have expected the crypto master Sun to remain grateful to the Trump administration and continue supporting the president’s family business, but something unexpected happened. In April 2026, Sun changed his position and sued “World Liberty Financial.” The Chinese man’s tricks?

According to his complaint, “World Liberty” had frozen his tokens and prevented him from transferring or selling them. Sun claimed that the company had improperly restricted his assets and breached the agreements governing his investment. “World Liberty,” for its part, argued that it had contractual grounds to restrict the tokens.

To understand why the dispute became so serious, bear in mind that Sun was not some small investor holding tokens worth a few thousand dollars, someone they could simply walk all over. He was one of the project’s largest early investors, putting $45 million into it. If he had suddenly sold a large quantity of tokens, the market price could have fallen, harming other holders and damaging the project’s financial interests.

For that reason, “World Liberty” invoked contractual provisions that, in its view, allowed it to restrict transfers under certain circumstances. From the company’s perspective, this was about protecting the business. From Sun’s perspective, he had invested tens of millions of dollars and expected to retain his contractual rights. If the company could freeze his assets whenever it wanted, what was the point of owning the tokens? After all, this is about money, and the Chinese have a nose for money.

Unlike the romance that wrecked Nvidia’s market capitalization in recent weeks, the relationship between the Chinese man and the Trump family had apparently already fallen apart months earlier. And nothing could save it. “World Liberty” did not merely release the tokens. Instead, the two sides began arguing about how and where the dispute should be resolved. And here the story becomes much more interesting, even though it smells not of crumpled sheets but only of sesame oil and tofu.

Initially, “World Liberty” argued that the dispute was essentially a commercial disagreement that should be resolved through private arbitration, rather than entirely in an open courtroom. For a company connected to the president’s family, the difference between private arbitration and public litigation can be significant. Especially when the patriarch, Grandpa Donald, is also the president. Which means everything still has to pass through Congress—even though until November 4, Congress had been blind and deaf to Trump’s affairs.

Sun, naturally, opposed sending the entire dispute to arbitration. He wanted the court to retain jurisdiction over issues that could not simply be resolved through a private procedure. Had Sun anticipated that congressional hearings would return? Ultimately, the judge allowed part of the dispute to be heard through arbitration, while leaving the other issues for the court. This meant that “World Liberty” could not remove the entire dispute from public view.

“World Liberty” then tried another legal approach. It challenged the jurisdiction of the federal court. Its argument concerned the citizenship and ownership of the companies involved in the dispute, including questions regarding foreign participation and ties to investors in the UAE. What a coincidence—with the phone communications of son-in-law Kushner and his money transfers around the Middle East, recently revealed courtesy of Danish intelligence, where they were delivered by a defected Russian spy fighting for a bigger salary. The profit syndrome is not limited to the Chinese. The Trumps claim it is innate in them.

This was the moment when the case began to move beyond a dispute over frozen cryptocurrency tokens. The ownership structure of “World Liberty” itself became an issue, and Justin Sun took advantage of it. On November 3, the same day Americans voted in the midterm elections, Sun’s legal team filed a motion for sanctions against “World Liberty Financial” and its lawyers. Quietly, calmly and with prospects.

And this brings us to one of the most delicate intersections in the crypto story—the United Arab Emirates. In February 2026, The Washington Post reported that an investment fund backed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan—the UAE national security adviser and a member of the ruling royal family—had acquired a 49% stake in “World Liberty Financial” for approximately half a billion dollars.

A foreign investor with close ties to the government of a major Middle Eastern country had acquired nearly half of a cryptocurrency company linked to the family of the American president. Sheikh Tahnoon is not simply an ordinary private businessman. He holds an influential position in the UAE government and has extensive ties to the country’s strategic and financial interests.

Now, because of Sun’s lawsuit, ownership has become the subject of an active legal dispute, and the public will be able to follow the matters Trump will certainly describe as “a lie by radical left-wing lunatics,” or “I didn’t know.” It depends on which is more convenient. Thus, Sun’s November 3 motion could turn out to be the pebble that flips the car.

If the court requires additional disclosure, this could include relevant correspondence and financial documents. And no matter how much Trump claims not to know, not to remember or curses journalists, Danish intelligence has released part of the information—so the president forgot, but what is written remains. Even when it is on a mobile-phone screen.

Whether Sun filed the lawsuit and made this information public with the intention of helping the Democrats is another question. There is no established evidence that he is coordinating his actions with Democratic politicians, but politically his legal strategy gives Trump’s opponents an opportunity to investigate precisely those financial ties that interest them. And here we must connect this with the other Chinese man in the crypto story—I told you there were two.

The head of Binance is the second Chinese man in the crypto story. This is Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ. CZ’s position is particularly complicated because, unlike Sun, he has gained a direct benefit from Trump’s intervention. Let me remind you that in November 2023, “Binance” reached a major settlement with US authorities.

The company admitted that it had failed to create and maintain an effective anti-money-laundering program. Its customer-identification and transaction-monitoring procedures had been inadequate, and it had also processed transactions connected to sanctioned jurisdictions.

Binance agreed to pay approximately $4.3 billion in fines and other financial obligations. CZ personally resigned as Binance’s chief executive officer, agreed to pay a $50 million criminal fine and actually served four months in federal prison in 2024. Something that happened neither to Sun, nor to the Mata Hari of “Temu,” nor even to Jensen Huang so far. Take note.

But this was a serious case. CZ pleaded guilty to a federal crime and served his sentence. Then the “Trump camp” returned to the White House on October 21, 2025 (the end of Biden’s transition team), and Trump granted CZ a full presidential pardon. The White House defended the decision, arguing that CZ had been unfairly targeted by the Biden administration as part of its campaign against the cryptocurrency industry.

CZ publicly thanked Trump and expressed his willingness to help turn the United States into the world’s cryptocurrency hub. And how much money had been transferred to Trump for this pardon due to the lack of a ballroom at that point—and to this day—has still not been clarified.

But the fact that big money—crypto and otherwise—flowed through these deals is demonstrable. And in two directions. This is precisely where CZ’s story connects directly with the UAE investor we mentioned earlier in connection with his compatriot Sun. Recall the UAE investment network linked to the acquisition of a 49% stake in “World Liberty Financial.” This same network is also connected to a major Binance deal.

In May 2025, Abu Dhabi-based investment company MGX announced a $2 billion investment in “Binance.” But there was something unusual about the way the deal was structured. The investment was arranged through USD1—the stablecoin issued by “World Liberty Financial.” It was a deal worth several billion dollars involving three major financial players—MGX, “Binance” and “World Liberty Financial.”

The financial consequences matter. When a major investor uses a stablecoin issued by “World Liberty,” this can increase the circulation and commercial importance of that stablecoin. In other words, a transaction involving “Binance” and a UAE investment company could also benefit a crypto business connected to the Trump family.

That is why Democratic senators, including Elizabeth Warren and Jeff Merkley, sought information about the transaction and the circumstances surrounding the use of USD1. They wanted to know who had proposed using the stablecoin, how the transaction had been negotiated, whether there had been communication involving “World Liberty” or Trump associates, and whether any special agreements had been concluded. And after January 4 they will certainly find out—take my word for it.

But once Trump realized that this was his final term and that he had come from far away to the political throne of the United States, there was no way the crypto madness could be limited to what I have described above. In February 2026, reports emerged that cryptocurrency worth approximately $1.7 billion had been transferred through accounts and intermediaries linked to “Binance” to entities connected to Iran and Iran-backed organizations, including Yemen’s Houthi movement.

According to information cited by American lawmakers, Binance’s internal compliance inspectors had identified suspicious transactions involving intermediary companies, including “Haxa Whale” and “Bless Trust.” These allegations are particularly serious because “Binance” had already committed, as part of its 2023 settlement, to strengthening its anti-money-laundering and sanctions-compliance systems.

Well, it strengthened it—but in the opposite direction. Whatever we talk about, we always end up violating some sanctions, especially if we are with MAGA, Trump and the techno-bros of Silicon Valley. Recall that “Anthropic,” which I mentioned in my previous article, refused to provide its free artificial intelligence for the war against Iran. Because, you see, at the same time “Binance” was allegedly transferring crypto to organizations linked to Iran.

To make the international web even more tangled, last week, while the Nvidia scandal was unfolding, North Korean hackers managed to hack and steal $6 billion in crypto from “Binance”—to steal it outright, for their health, not borrow it. Well, if they can do it, perhaps it was also at China’s request.

Because China lends billions in crypto to Russia, directly or through intermediaries from North Korea (including its hackers), but it is not China—it is “Binance”—that is linked to the Trump family, at least for now. And Nvidia’s GPUs nevertheless traveled to China despite the sanctions, and that matters for cryptocurrencies, does it not?

Now we reach the most uncomfortable part for Trump. The founder of “Binance” was pardoned by Trump. “Binance” carried out a $2 billion investment deal using a stablecoin linked to the Trump family. The UAE-backed investment network behind the deal also has a significant financial interest in “World Liberty Financial,” while “Binance” faces serious allegations concerning transactions involving Iran.

The Democrats do not need to prove that Trump personally ordered “Binance” to process transactions connected to Iran. They can begin by examining the circumstances surrounding CZ’s pardon, the financial ties between “Binance” and “World Liberty,” the foreign investors involved, and what the administration knew about the alleged compliance problems. These are natural subjects for congressional hearings and investigations.

CZ may have no intention of harming Trump. In fact, he probably considers the pardon one of the greatest victories of his career, but people can create serious political problems for their allies without intending to do so.

One Chinese man in our story is turning against Trump, while the other is connected to Trump through a relationship that Trump himself helped preserve. And yet both stories lead to the same place: “World Liberty Financial” and the potential conflict between Trump’s public obligations and his family’s private financial interests.

So let us return to the question: is son-in-law Kushner the only one who knows these tricks of moving money through Moscow, Arab emirates and who knows where else for the benefit of the Trump family? Wherever there is money, the more obvious connection is always Chinese in character, and after the romantic story surrounding the removal of Nvidia’s boss (right before the visit to Shenzhen), we are in for a less romantic but particularly dynamic Chinese crypto drama, which we will probably watch publicly on our screens from January 4 next year, with the gracious warming of GPUs—let us see who after the 18th of this month—with the aroma of Chinese tofu gilded by someone from the Trump family and a president who will swear to his dementia until the end of his term—whenever that may come.

Remember—only Trump has immunity in this whole story. That is why the Chinese changed direction in time, while the rest of the Trumps, MAGA and whoever else has been dipping into the crypto honey should save themselves if they can.

By the way, have Vasilev and Pulev completed the digital transformation with Chinese characteristics—will they resurrect our Ruja for questions concerning cryptocurrencies, and have they opened crypto accounts for Radev, Kostadinov, the female president, Mayama and the others who are certain that the drones pirating in the Black Sea are Martian?

After all, the example of the Trumps and MAGA is a guiding light for them. Or is there not enough interest from the Chinese to help them with this work? Get the popcorn and let us watch the upcoming series.

Source: news.bg