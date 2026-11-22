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Arab diplomacy is gradually replacing the United States as a mediator in a number of international conflicts, while tensions in the Black Sea are following the model of Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz. Arabist Prof. Vladimir Chukov said this on the programme “120 Minutes”.

He cited the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia as examples of countries that are increasingly taking on mediating functions. According to him, they are also involved in efforts to end the war in Ukraine, including negotiations for the exchange of prisoners of war.

The differences between Shenzhen and Yalta

Chukov described the direct comparison between the meeting in Shenzhen and the Yalta Conference as inaccurate. In his view, the three powers represented at Yalta had significantly greater economic and military weight. Their share of global gross domestic product exceeded 50%, while that of the participants in the meeting in Shenzhen is around 35%.

There is also a difference in military terms. Excluding nuclear weapons, Chukov pointed to a ratio of approximately 85% for the powers at Yalta, compared with around 50% today. He also drew attention to the reactions of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President of the European Council António Costa.

“The shadow of Yalta is something that we Europeans suffered from very severely. We were divided for 50 years. This cannot be allowed to happen,” Chukov said.

According to him, the host of the meeting in Shenzhen managed to impose its leading role, while the other participants were more its partners than equal geopolitical players.

Iran and divisions in Washington

Chukov described Donald Trump’s visit to China as an attempt to compensate for political difficulties in the United States. He also pointed to the changing messages from the US president regarding the timing of possible action against Iran—initially linked to the midterm elections and later to the New Year.

The Arabist does not expect a large-scale military operation against Iran in the near future. According to him, internal political divisions within the Republican Party and the lack of a unified position in the administration limit such a possibility. Chukov highlighted the differences between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, but did not rule out individual military strikes and continued tensions in the region.

The risks to shipping in the Black Sea

“The original is the Strait of Hormuz. In the Black Sea, it is actually the copy,” Chukov said. According to him, Russia and Iran exchange information, military technology, tactical know-how and weapons.

He believes that Iran is using tensions in the Strait of Hormuz to influence international oil prices, while Russia is seeking to cut off Ukraine’s corridor for the export of goods and energy resources. In his words, this could affect Bulgarian imports, prices, the environment and tourism.

Chukov called on Bulgaria to seek coordinated action with neighbouring countries. He described the role of Romania and Turkey as particularly important for security and shipping in the Black Sea.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg