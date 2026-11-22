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The nuclear arsenal is the only significant dimension through which Russia still ranks among the global powers. This was stated by former Bulgarian ambassador to Russia and political analyst Ilian Vasilev on the “Metronome” programme on FOCUS Radio, hosted by Tsonya Sabcheva.

According to him, the key outcome of the meeting was the wording in the joint declaration that nuclear war is unacceptable. “This point essentially says that this nuclear arsenal cannot be turned into a direct political advantage,” Vasilev said.

China’s signal to Moscow

Vasilev described China’s decision to restrict exports of jet engines for Shahed drones as another important signal. According to him, the measure was a demonstrative gesture showing that Beijing is pursuing its own policy and will not submit to foreign interests. Information about the restrictions on components for Shahed drones was also confirmed by international publications.

“One of the actual news items is that China, despite the enormous pressure from Trump and Putin’s insistence on holding the trilateral meeting, made a very strong demonstrative gesture the day before,” the analyst said.

Ukraine remains at the centre of European security

Vasilev said that, in his view, Donald Trump is limiting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself in order to force it to accept Moscow’s terms. He did not present specific data to support this claim, describing it instead as an assessment of US policy.

At the same time as the meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks in Berlin. The trilateral meeting ended with a declaration on nuclear risks, but without a specific agreement to reduce nuclear arsenals or a solution to the war in Ukraine.

According to Vasilev, these talks showed that Europe’s security is inextricably linked to Ukraine’s security. “Without Ukraine, Europe cannot isolate the threats that Russia constantly generates,” he said.

The political analyst added that global power today is measured not only by military or economic resources, but also by the ability to influence the international environment. According to him, neither the United States, China, Russia nor Europe has sufficient means to impose its vision of the world independently.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com, bnrnews.bg