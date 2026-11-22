FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

“Alternative for Germany” (AfD) is moving ever closer to taking power in individual German states, and for the 2029 parliamentary elections, the party’s co-leader Alice Weidel has set herself the goal of becoming chancellor. All this is sharpening the question of what ideas are upheld by the party, which the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution suspects of right-wing extremism, while its branches in some federal states have been classified as “proven right-wing extremist”.

Since its foundation in 2013, the AfD has radicalized. “Taken as a whole, the party is a far-right party that also shows tendencies towards becoming a fascist movement,” Fabian Virchow, a researcher on right-wing extremism at the University of Düsseldorf, told DW. He explains that, through street actions and highly emotional speeches, a fascist movement seeks to win broad sections of society over to its vision of a cohesive, ethnically homogeneous German community that has existed for centuries.

Virchow identifies various strategies and currents within the party that to some extent contradict one another: party leader Alice Weidel, for example, is regarded more as a proponent of a radical market orientation with a minimal role for the state. Others—such as Björn Höcke, the influential far-right leader of the AfD in Thuringia—want a strong state characterized by an ethnically homogeneous people.

Normalizing far-right extremism?

At the same time, Virchow observes the “normalization” of the AfD’s far-right positions—which makes it more attractive to the neo-Nazi camp. “Many people today also see greater opportunities to spread nationalist and far-right ideas.”

This observation is supported by a recent study conducted by researchers from Leipzig on right-wing extremist attitudes in Germany. These attitudes are increasing, as is sympathy for National Socialism.

Two-thirds of people with firmly right-wing extremist convictions would vote for the AfD, the study shows. It is clear that, with these results, “the party is uniting large sections of the electorate with anti-democratic views”.

Björn Höcke heads the AfD branch in Thuringia, which has been classified as right-wing extremist.Photo: Katharina Kausche/dpa/picture alliance

Close ties with neo-Nazi organizations

Just this year, a number of AfD politicians and associates made headlines over possible ties to neo-Nazi organizations. In August, police carried out a major operation against 15 people suspected of continuing the activities of the “Artgemeinschaft” (“Community of the People”) organization. Until it was banned in 2023, it was considered one of the largest and most influential neo-Nazi organizations. Today, two of those affected by the operation are AfD members of the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt. Their lawyers deny the allegations.

An investigation by Welt revealed that four AfD employees in the state parliament are former members of another banned organization—HDJ (“German Youth Faithful to the Homeland”). This neo-Nazi youth organization follows National Socialist racial theory and organizes paramilitary camps for young people. At least two of them are very close to Ulrich Siegmund, who could be elected minister-president of Saxony-Anhalt in December.

Both organizations are included in the AfD’s so-called “Incompatibility List”, as the party officially seeks to distance itself from extremist organizations and individuals. People who were members of such groups in the past are supposed to be kept at arm’s length from the party.

But the list appears to be of little practical significance: back in 2020, Andreas Kalbitz, then a member of the AfD’s executive committee, was expelled from the party because he had concealed his membership in the HDJ when he applied to join. According to Der Spiegel magazine, however, he is now once again working for the AfD as an employee in the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt.

The question of the AfD’s proximity to National Socialism has existed since the party was founded in 2013. Even then, co-founder and first party leader Bernd Lucke caused a stir by declaring that democracy and parliamentarianism in Germany were “degenerate”, echoing Nazi rhetoric from the beginning of the century.

Bernd Lucke, the founder of “Alternative for Germany”, has also repeatedly expressed concern that his former party has moved too far to the right.Photo: Ingo Wagner/dpa/picture alliance

Extreme positions are becoming normalized

As a rule, whenever it becomes clear that an AfD member or associate has such a past, the party distances itself from them. DW approached the party leadership to ask about its position on the past of specific AfD representatives who had been members of neo-Nazi organizations. The media outlet received no response.

Even the tendency to maintain distance is changing, political scientist Fabian Virchow points out: “In the AfD, distancing itself from radical right-wing extremist positions is no longer considered necessary. This is part of the normalization.” Virchow also says that right-wing extremism has become so firmly embedded in German society that even condemning it would hardly have any effect.

Source: www.dw.com