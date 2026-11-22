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Healthcare spending is increasing, but the funds are not being invested in the right sectors, and this is not leading to any change in the way the system operates. This was stated by Democratic Bulgaria MP Dr. Aleksandar Simidchiev in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

“There are slightly higher-than-average investments in some sectors, but they are the wrong sectors. It is as if we had a car and were pouring petrol into the place meant for windshield-washer fluid,” Simidchiev said.

According to him, healthcare funds will decrease as a share of gross domestic product – from 5.1% this year to 4.8% in 2029. He pointed out that the increase in the resources allocated to the Ministry of Health is 0.2% for the following year and the year after that.

Simidchiev described the trend as inconsistent with the National Health Strategy 2030, which was unanimously adopted by the National Assembly in 2024. In his words, the decline in spending as a share of GDP shows that healthcare is not among the government’s priorities.

“The money can be invested properly, but that requires courage and a majority. The majority is there, but it seems the courage is not,” the MP said.

Moskov: The problem lies in the structure of the system

Former Health Minister and leader of Blue Bulgaria Dr. Petar Moskov said that the debate should not be reduced solely to the size of the budget. According to him, the structure of hospital care leads to the inefficient use of public resources.

Moskov pointed out that Bulgaria has 340 hospitals, a large number of hospital beds per capita, and lacks a sufficiently integrated medicines policy. He also said that one-third of the country constitutes a “healthcare desert”, where people travel up to 100 kilometres to reach a doctor or a pharmacy.

According to Moskov, around 100 hospitals should have contracts with the National Health Insurance Fund, and resources should be concentrated where high-quality and timely medical care is provided.

“The money must follow high-quality, timely and continuous healthcare services and medical care,” Moskov said.

He announced that Blue Bulgaria would submit a request to the prosecution service on November 23 to initiate criminal proceedings against the National Health Insurance Fund. Moskov cited alleged non-compliance with the National Health Map as the reason.

The shortage of nurses remains critical

Simidchiev singled out the shortage of nurses as one of the most serious problems facing the system. In his words, there is a shortfall of around 17,000 specialists, while the draft budget contains no measure to reverse the trend.

“The training cycle lasts four years, and if we do something today, we will expect results in four years,” the MP said.

Simidchiev said that Democratic Bulgaria would not support the healthcare budget because, in his view, it preserves the status quo instead of changing the way preventive care, outpatient care, staffing and hospital activities are funded.