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The main question has a simple answer: the world is both creditor and debtor to itself

The question is interesting, but what does “world debt” mean? Government, corporate, private? And how much is it? A convenient approximation for total debt is 1,000 trillion dollars, euros or other financial chaff. This number is written as 1,000,000,000,000,000. If we convert it into 100-dollar banknotes weighing one gram each, this debt weighs 10 million tonnes. That is the equivalent of one hundred Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers at full load.

This is what Prof. Mihail Konstantinov calculates for Trud.

Now, before we continue, imagine one such ship. It is 340 metres long, 80 metres wide at the deck and rises above the water like a six-storey building. Then imagine not one, but one hundred such aircraft carriers. That is what the world’s debt looks like in terms of weight. But in addition to debt, the world also has material assets. They are valued at 600 trillion in monetary terms, or the equivalent of the weight of 60 aircraft carriers measured in 100-dollar banknotes.

The world’s debt is actually smaller, around 350 trillion, which is “only” 300% of global GDP. Measured by the weight of aircraft carriers, that makes 35 Gerald R. Ford-type giants. Large numbers have some amusing properties. For example, they can be multiplied by something while remaining almost the same. That is why it is convenient to represent them on a logarithmic scale. Thus, instead of one googol, or a one followed by one hundred zeros, we write just 100. It is not like that with small numbers. If you have a €1,000 quick loan, it looks repayable, and the creditors will hound you until you pay it back, multiplied by the cost of your own stupidity. If you owe €2,000, they will hound you twice as much.

However, owing one billion or two billion is almost the same thing. Creditors will tiptoe around you, heaven forbid you should become upset and drop dead prematurely. No worries, just gentle questions such as “Did you sleep well?” and “What would you like for breakfast?” And if you are a company like Nvidia and are worth five trillion, after some youthful antics by your founder you will be worth only four trillion, which is the same thing. You will even make it into the Guinness World Records for the most expensive sexual escapade, costing one trillion in financial chaff. The good thing about a large debt is that it makes little difference whether it is 350 trillion, 1,000 trillion or 2,000 trillion. No normal person believes that this debt can be repaid, or at least repaid normally, without global hyperinflation. And when a person or a company cannot repay its debt, that is bankruptcy. There is extensive experience with bankrupt countries over the years, Germany, Argentina and Yugoslavia, for example, just to mention a few. We do not know what will happen, however, when all countries go bankrupt. Simultaneously. Or perhaps we do?

Once the world’s debt is 350 trillion dollars, the question arises: to whom does humanity owe this money? The situation is paradoxical. Earth has no external creditor (for example, little green men), and all people and assets are elements of one and the same global economy. One explanation for why things have not yet exploded under such a debt burden lies in the difference between gross debt, net financial position and real wealth. And in the belief that somehow, miraculously, things will work out. Or at least that the collapse will come after we die. The three concepts mentioned above measure different things.

Debt is measured as of a specific date, while GDP is the value produced over one year. And there is nothing to suggest that debt must be repaid from one year’s output. It is also necessary to see who owes whom and how much. The classic example is when A owes B €100, B owes C the same amount, and finally C owes A the same amount (the simplest example is when A and B owe each other €100). The three parties’ gross debt is €300, even though each participant’s net position is zero. If all claims are undisputed and have the same maturity, they can, at the participants’ discretion, be set off and the debts can disappear.

In reality, however, obligations have different maturities, collateral and legal regimes. Thus, a zero overall net position does not mean that everything is rosy. In general, the financial system contains numerous interconnected balance sheets. If claims and liabilities are properly valued, they can offset one another. But that does not mean that the payment of interest on debts will proceed smoothly. When this interest exceeds 5% of GDP, it is a bad signal for the economy. And if we are talking about the global economy, it is a bad signal for the world. Indeed, it may even signal the end of the world as we know it personally and from historical records.

It seems that material assets are what matter, not their financial valuation. If you have a house and a car, you will continue to have a house and a car after Day X, when (not if!) the global financial system collapses. That is how it appears, however. The problem is that after Day X, fuel will disappear from petrol stations and food from shops. There will be no water from the tap and no electricity from the socket, so fuel will not be your biggest concern. The rest is a horror novel. One of the most horrifying kinds of horror. Just hours after the collapse, cities will be burning, while drunken and drugged murderers and rapists will destroy what little resources remain there to sustain life. There is almost no scenario for restoring law and order after such an event. Unless a military garrison remains somewhere, where the soldiers have not lost their weapons and their dignity. Nor their will and nerves to shoot the looters mercilessly and to the last one. But that exists only in science fiction.

The danger of high debt lies in the distribution of obligations, not in their global value. A country can service a large debt if its economy is growing, budget revenues are sustainable and interest rates are low. Another can fall into crisis with a much smaller debt. For companies and households, cash flows are decisive. An asset with high value and low liquidity does not help pay the next instalment. In the financial sector, mutual obligations create a risk of contagion, when one participant’s problem is passed on to its creditors. That is why liquidity and capital buffers are more important than a simple numerical balance. We are reassured that debts are mutual, that reason will prevail and things will work out. To which I have one counter-question: if it were so easy, why have they not done it already? Or perhaps it is not so simple after all? And perhaps it never was?

Can the world repay its debt? The one that weighs as much as one hundred aircraft carriers in 100-dollar banknotes? Because, after all, it is not necessary for all debts to be settled simultaneously. In a normal economy, old loans are repaid, new ones are extended and terms are renegotiated. Some of the debt can be restructured, and the losses may prove bearable. That is the optimistic scenario. We can see the pessimistic one at present, with two small wars around us, causing less than one trillion in total material damage, yet pushing the world to the brink of the abyss. And according to Friedrich Nietzsche, when you stare into the abyss for a long time (how long?), it also begins to stare back at you.

The figure of 350 trillion shows the scale of global contractual obligations, but it does not directly measure the likelihood of a financial catastrophe. For a meaningful analysis, we need to break the sum down by countries, sectors, currencies, interest rates, maturities and asset quality. We must distinguish between debt that finances productivity and debt that merely postpones things. Otherwise, the main question has a simple answer: the world is both creditor and debtor to itself. But the individual participants are not equal. It is precisely who owes what to whom and under what conditions that turns global debt into the most important problem of economic survival. Because the mismanagement of debt, together with wars and the peculiarities of artificial intelligence, may prove to be the cause of a reset of the world. A reset to zero, or, more precisely, to the caves. Where there will not be room for everyone.

Source: trud.bg