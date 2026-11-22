FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Author: Yane Yanev for “Glasove”

Bulgaria is on the way to becoming a country where genuine farmers producing food are an endangered species, while the major retail chains are slowly but surely turning consumers into patients of the healthcare system. This is my assessment of the result of decades of misguided agricultural policy, which has gradually separated food production from the land, the animals and the people who raise them.

The greatest destroyer of the Bulgarian countryside turned out to be the model of providing support per decare and per animal, rather than according to the actual output produced.

Europe provided billions for the development of agriculture. Bulgaria, however, created a system in which owning and cultivating vast areas is often more profitable than producing food and creating jobs.

As early as 2019, less than 3% of recipients had absorbed 44% of direct agricultural payments. This concentration raises the fundamental question: whom is the state actually supporting — food producers or the owners and users of agricultural land?

We process foreign meat while Bulgarian farms disappear

There are approximately 460 meat-processing enterprises in Bulgaria. According to industry estimates, only 25 of them produce around 75% of meat products.

At the same time, according to data cited by the chairman of the Association of Meat Processors, barely 20% of the beef used by Bulgaria’s meat-processing industry is of Bulgarian origin. The remaining 80% is imported!

However, I doubt this 20%, as it does not correspond with the official agricultural statistics of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food on animals slaughtered in Bulgarian slaughterhouses. This means that 90% of the meat products produced in Bulgaria and offered in retail chains are made from foreign raw materials.

The sausage may be produced in Bulgaria, bear a Bulgarian name and be packaged at a Bulgarian enterprise. But that does not mean that the meat in it is Bulgarian.

And here the question arises: what exactly is Bulgarian about a “Bulgarian sausage” if its main raw material is imported?

Another indicator deserves attention. According to data for the first seven months of 2026, nearly 98% of Bulgaria’s beef exports were destined for Turkey.

This does not necessarily mean that all the exported meat came from animals raised here. That is precisely why the origin of the raw material, its movement across borders and the actual state of Bulgarian livestock farming must be clarified.

We have farmers, processors and consumers. The first and the last are the most disadvantaged and the least informed!

Who knows the true age of imported beef?

I am also raising a question that, in my view, deserves national attention. When an animal is raised on a Bulgarian farm, the state monitors its identification, movement, health status and age.

But when a truck carrying deep-frozen boneless beef arrives in Bulgaria, who can establish when the animals were slaughtered and how long the meat has remained deep-frozen?

Laboratories can establish the animal species, composition, safety and a range of indicators of meat quality. But there is no generally accepted laboratory method that, solely by examining a sample, can accurately establish whether the meat was frozen two, five or twenty years ago.

That means control depends solely on documentary traceability, the reliability of the dates provided and the storage history.

Who checks this history? Who guarantees that the stated date of initial freezing is reliable? And how many violations have been identified in such inspections in recent years?

One bale of straw for an entire year

Support for beef cattle farming is particularly revealing. When we talk about sums of around €30 for one beef cow, we need to explain what they mean in an actual farm. This is approximately the price of one round bale of straw, which may last only five days.

And what will we feed the animal during the remaining 360 days — inspections, instructions and administrative requirements?

The subsidy cannot replace a functioning market, nor can it compensate for the lack of a genuine economic policy for meat production.

Animals are declining, bureaucracy remains

Livestock farms continue to disappear in Bulgaria. But administrative obligations, registers, inspections and reporting requirements are not decreasing.

A genuine farmer should raise animals, produce food and create jobs. Instead, an increasing share of their time is spent proving to the administration that they are complying with yet another requirement.

The Bulgarian farmer is gradually turning into a supplier of documents, while the foreign farmer is becoming a supplier of meat for Bulgaria’s industry.

Who pays the real price?

It is paid by the Bulgarian countryside, which is losing its farms, jobs and young people. It is paid by the consumer, who finds it increasingly difficult to distinguish the Bulgarian origin of food from the Bulgarian label on the packaging. It is also paid by the national economy, because dependence on imports means that a significant part of the income along the food chain is generated outside the country.

It is time for agricultural policy to be assessed not only by the European funds absorbed, but by the food produced, viable farms, employment and the added value that remains in Bulgaria.

Because a country can have millions of decares of subsidized land and, at the same time, lose its ability to produce its own food.

And finally, I will say something that sounds like black humor but increasingly resembles a diagnosis.

When the last genuine Bulgarian farmer dies, at least one thing will give him comfort — his funeral will be well attended. All the officials who inspected him during his lifetime will come. And with piles of paperwork, they will certify that there is no one left in Bulgaria for them to control.

The author is a seventh-generation cattle breeder, founder of “Bio Angus” and a member of parliament in the 40th and 41st National Assemblies.

Source: glasove.com