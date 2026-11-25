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Varna is on the verge of witnessing a flare-up of political interests at the local level following the decision of the Municipal Election Commission to terminate the mandate of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev ahead of schedule. Political scientist Dr. Lyubomir Stefanov said this on the “Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus” programme on FOCUS Radio.

“Varna is synonymous with problems that did not start yesterday. Some people are cooking up some kind of local-level concoction and are beginning to bend over backwards. Suspiciously, the same names keep emerging once local interests are stirred up,” Stefanov said.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission made the decision on 23 November, with 20 votes “for” and 6 “against”, and also annulled Kotsev’s certificate of election as mayor. The following day, Kotsev appealed the decision before the Administrative Court in Varna and requested that its preliminary enforcement be suspended.

Call for an investigation

According to Lyubomir Stefanov, the case in Varna could mark the beginning of an investigation into suspicious interests, but only if the institutions exercise their powers. He said that the prosecution should conduct an investigation capable of standing up in court as well.

Either we should rehabilitate these people and leave them alone as potential violators of public order and institutional trust, or the state should exercise its powers and the prosecution should conduct a proper investigation and prove guilt, if there is any.

The political scientist added that, if a violation were proven, it would become clear how local interests are concealed behind various political parties. He did not present specific evidence of illegal actions, but spoke about the need for an institutional investigation.

Majority without PP–DB

Stefanov also drew attention to the way in which the majority on the Municipal Council had been formed. According to him, the 20 people who supported terminating Kotsev’s mandate represent all the parties on the council except “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria”.

“At every local election, we are surprised by how parties that have trouble even speaking to one another in parliament in Sofia form perfect coalitions and build remarkably stable majorities at the local level,” the political scientist commented.

The case remains subject to judicial appeal. Blagomir Kotsev, for his part, has accused Varna businessman Daniel Slavov – Dŭnkata, but this allegation has not been established as a fact by a final court ruling.

Sources: focus-news.net, bta.bg, dariknews.bg