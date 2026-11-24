An excise duty of up to €6,000 on powerful cars and restrictions on homemade brandy were approved at second reading by the National Assembly’s Budget and Finance Committee. The changes are part of a bill amending and supplementing the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act.

The new excise duty will apply to passenger cars with a maximum useful engine power of at least 250 kW, or 340 horsepower, from an internal combustion engine. Four rates are envisaged: €500 for cars from 250 to 300 kW, €1,500 for those from 300.1 to 350 kW, €3,000 for power between 350.1 and 500 kW, and €6,000 for cars over 500 kW.

A proposal by Konstantin Prodanov and Stefan Belchev of “Progressive Bulgaria” extends the scope to used cars as well. Excise duty will be payable upon the import or entry into the country of a new or used car, as well as upon the acquisition of a car already registered in Bulgaria for which the tax has not been paid.

For used cars, the amount will be determined using a coefficient for the residual tax value. It will be calculated based on the current market value stated in a purchase and sale agreement or lease agreement, and the initial value proven by an invoice, lease agreement or other official document. The liability will arise upon the first subsequent transfer of ownership. No new payment will be due upon subsequent sales of a car for which the excise duty has already been paid.

Fully electric vehicles, as well as specialized vehicles intended for official use–ambulances, fire engines and vehicles operating under a special traffic regime–are entirely excluded from the regime. For hybrids, only the power of the internal combustion engine will be taken into account.

Restrictions on homemade brandy

The committee also approved a new version of the provision on homemade brandy. In premises where commercial activities are carried out, the keeping, offering for consideration and sale of brandy produced in specialized small-scale distilleries will be prohibited. The ban will apply only to quantities of up to 30 liters being kept.

The initial proposal by Prodanov and Belchev provided for the exception to apply to quantities of up to 30 liters, but the wording was changed after the discussion. Prodanov described the initial text as “technically unsound” and said that its final version would be refined by the rapporteurs.

Desislava Taneva of GERB-SDS proposed additional exceptions for weddings, prom celebrations, christenings and other events. This proposal was not adopted. The committee also rejected the proposal by Atidzhe Alieva-Veli of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms to remove the provision on homemade brandy.

Other changes to excise legislation

The bill introduces rules for the sale through the retail network of excise goods bearing an excise stamp that remains valid until a new design is introduced. A deadline is envisaged for the sale of the affected tobacco products and alcoholic beverages.

The bill also includes measures to strengthen customs control, limit the evasion of excise taxation, and update the fines and property sanctions imposed for violations. Following the committee’s approval, the texts will also be considered in the plenary chamber.

Sources: bta.bg