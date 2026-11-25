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In Bulgaria, we mistakenly understand "ghetto" to mean a Roma neighborhood—it is an urban phenomenon, a kind of parallel society.

It is good for everyone to see the faces of these thugs who drugged and lured two girls, aged 13 and 15, into an apartment, abused them for hours, and eventually posted videos of the crying, abused girls on Telegram.

It is good to see their faces, not so that you will remember them, but so that you can become familiar with their anthropology. It is absolutely the same—the anthropology of the ghetto. From the ghetto in the Bronx, through the one in Paris, all the way to Sofia—the ghetto produces exactly the same type of young men. And no, I am not referring to the “Roma ghetto” at all.

In Bulgaria, we mistakenly understand “ghetto” to mean a Roma neighborhood. “The ghetto” is something entirely different; it is an urban phenomenon, a subculture, a kind of parallel society. Ghettoization means gambling, drugs, violence, street racing, prostitution, the cultural genres surrounding all of this, and, finally, a huge dose of showboating on top of it all. Ghettoization produces the same type of thug whom we call “lokals” in Bulgaria, while in every country they have their own name.

But they are always the product of one fundamental thing—freedom and the rejection of the so-called “disciplinary society” of the 19th and 20th centuries. The freedom for such a thug at school to realize extremely quickly that he can do whatever he wants to teachers and that they cannot even land a slap on him. A reprimand here, a failing grade there, but nothing serious. Certainly not the cane with which teachers used to discipline such thugs in the Kingdom of Bulgaria, when absolutely no one dared utter a word in class.

The freedom to walk around in groups on Vitosha Boulevard and wreak havoc and harass people in a way that would be completely impossible on Beijing’s central street, for example, because the Chinese police would pick you up and beat you senseless within five minutes.

The freedom to be an irresponsible parent of such children, yourself a gambling-addicted wretch or a grown-up thug, with no one able to say a word to you about how you raise your children because, well, they are yours. And here, “no one has the right to interfere in my family.”

And no, we will not fix ghettoization through “social-emotional learning” about empathy and other such nonsense peddled by NGO ladies. If that worked, then in countries like Sweden and the Netherlands, ghettos would only be shrinking instead of growing rapidly.

Ghettoization should be treated as a cancer on society—and subjected to harsh and painful chemotherapy through discipline. Through force.

Gambling should be banned, dealers should be crushed, groups of lokals in shopping malls should be immediately taken to police stations and “re-educated,” discipline should be restored in schools, even if that means completely untying teachers’ hands. As was the case in Imperial Germany and Ferdinand’s Bulgaria, dear parents, and it was precisely for that reason that such thugs and gangs of rapists on the streets were absolutely unheard of back then.

But those were conservative, “disciplinary” societies, which today would be condemned as “authoritarian,” while their measures and customs would be branded “medieval.” Well, I would rather live in an “authoritarian, medieval” society without mass rapists than in the one we are slowly but surely becoming.