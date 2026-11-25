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To be detained on the basis of an unproven extortion allegation and then spend nearly five months in custody, awaiting a decision in a case that the Varna District Court later terminated and returned to the prosecution because of procedural violations committed by it. In short, this is the course of events that prevented Blagomir Kotsev from being at his usual workplace in Varna Municipality between 8 July and 28 November 2025. During that period, he used leave. Now, however, the Varna Municipal Election Commission has decided, following complaints, that this constituted an unjustified absence, providing grounds for his removal as mayor.

According to Blagomir Kotsev, a “coup” was carried out in Varna by businessman Daniel Slavov—Dunkata, who exerted pressure on the members of the 27-member MEC. Thus, at yesterday’s meeting, 20 of the 26 members present voted to remove the mayor on the basis of citizens’ complaints, some of which date back more than a year, Kotsev claims.

The decision was taken by commission members from GERB, the BSP, the MRF, APS, “Revival,” and PP. It takes effect immediately. Kotsev said he would appeal it and would also file a complaint with the prosecution over pressure allegedly exerted against him by Daniel Slavov-Dunkata.

Unexpectedly, the leaders of GERB and the MRF distanced themselves from their representatives on the Varna MEC. Boyko Borisov even called for their resignations, after it was precisely at his insistence that they blocked a similar meeting to consider complaints concerning Kotsev’s leave in December last year.

And while the law does indeed empower the MEC to remove Kotsev from office and assess whether his absence was justified even before the court issues a ruling, the coordinated vote by the commission members, the long delay in considering the complaints received, and the timing chosen to remove the mayor of Varna raise serious questions.

Kotsev’s Detention in 2025 and His Leave

In July 2025, Blagomir Kotsev was arrested in an operation by the Commission for Countering Corruption (CCC) on charges of participating in a criminal group that had demanded a bribe from local businesspeople. The complaint was filed by Plamenka Dimitrova, owner of a catering company that had lost a public procurement contract a year earlier and appealed the decision before the Commission for Protection of Competition. She claimed that Kotsev and municipal councillors from PP-DB had demanded a bribe from her in order for her to win the contract. Both the CPC and the Supreme Administrative Court, however, confirmed that there was nothing irregular in the procedure. Kotsev was released on bail of BGN 200,000 at the end of November 2025.

It was precisely during this period, according to the decision of the Varna MEC, that the mayor was absent from work for more than one month beyond the permitted period. According to the commission’s decision, Kotsev’s objections that he had taken his statutory unpaid leave, as well as unused paid leave from 2024 carried over to 2025 and used during his time in custody, are unfounded.

However, the commission did not take into account the decision of the Sofia District Court, according to which Kotsev’s 24-hour detention in July 2025 had been unlawful. It also disregarded the fact that earlier this year the Varna District Court terminated the court proceedings and returned the case to the prosecution because of serious procedural violations.

What Led to Kotsev’s Removal

Against this backdrop, while public attention last year was focused on the outcome of the proceedings, the city council attempted to appoint a new mayor in Kotsev’s place as early as July 2025. The council is dominated by four formations referred to as the “economic majority”—GERB, “Revival,” “Alternative of the Citizens,” and “Bulgarian Voice.”

During Kotsev’s detention, Deputy Mayor Pavel Popov of the Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria (DSB) took charge of the municipality. The chairman of the municipal council from “Alternative of the Citizens” attempted to challenge this decision, but the Supreme Administrative Court confirmed that Popov would remain in office.

Today, Kotsev said that two of these formations are linked to Daniel Slavov-Dunkata and the TIM economic group, which has for years been suspected of dictating political decisions in Varna. “Bulgarian Voice” is Dunkata’s party in the municipal council, while “Alternative of the Citizens” is backed by TIM,” he said.

While he was still in custody in November 2025, two complaints were submitted to the Varna MEC just one day apart. In them, Varna residents Damian Hristov and Bilyana Yakova-Atanasova claimed that there were grounds for the early termination of Kotsev’s powers. According to Yakova-Atanasova, these grounds consisted precisely of the mayor’s unlawfully long leave under the Local Self-Government and Local Administration Act.

On 18 November 2025, the Varna MEC’s review of the complaints was finally completed, and the commission scheduled a meeting for 23 November. On the eve of the meeting, however, Boyko Borisov and GERB’s leadership called on the party’s representatives on the MEC not to participate in “such scenarios” and to vote “against.” When the MEC made a new attempt in December 2025 to consider the case concerning the mayor’s leave, the meeting collapsed due to a lack of quorum.

Later, Yakova-Atanasova sought an answer from the court over the lack of progress on her complaint. The Varna Administrative Court, however, left the case she had brought without progress, and the magistrates subsequently terminated the proceedings and refused to consider her appeal because she lacked a legal interest.

In a social media post today, 24 November, Bilyana Yakova-Atanasova noted that her efforts had led to Kotsev’s removal, but also repeatedly questioned what had caused the commission’s delay of more than a year in issuing its decision.

A Bomb That Has Been Ticking for a Long Time

DW spoke to residents of Varna, who said that the possible termination of Kotsev’s powers had been discussed for a long time. Activists from PP and DB also warned of this at the beginning of this month.

Formally, however, the reason for the new meeting of the Varna MEC was a set of new complaints filed this year, which once again shifted the focus to Kotsev’s leave in 2025. According to the chairman of the Varna MEC, Velin Zhekov, who did not respond to DW’s calls, the complaints were separated and considered individually.

The timing of the meeting was not accidental, city residents say. Under the law, if a mayor’s powers are terminated less than one year before the scheduled local elections—the next ones are due to be held in autumn 2027—no new elections are held.

This gives the municipal council the opportunity to appoint either one of its 51 councillors or one of Kotsev’s deputy mayors to the position. Today, he announced that the acting mayor would be Snezhana Apostolova, the former deputy mayor for social activities and healthcare.

And although GERB’s and the MRF’s central leaderships distanced themselves today from the decision of the MEC members appointed by their respective quotas, it will be the forthcoming decision of the municipal council, where GERB has the largest group, that will show the extent to which the party might take advantage of the opportunity to install a mayor close to it.

Gaps in the Law and Transparency of the Meeting

Formally, the MEC has the right to terminate the powers of a sitting mayor, election expert and public analyst Stoil Tsitselkov told DW.

He nevertheless points out that nowhere in the world does an electoral administration, whose main role should be to conduct elections, make decisions on matters that, in theory, should concern only the courts.

The organisation of the Varna MEC meeting also raises serious doubts about its transparency and whether it was properly conducted. According to Kapital, when the Varna MEC took two decisions to terminate the powers of two district mayors of Varna, it made audio recordings of the discussions. On Monday, however, when Kotsev’s removal was put to a vote, no such recordings were made.

The minutes of the meeting have also not been published. DW contacted the secretary of the Varna MEC from the BSP quota, lawyer Olga Tomova-Kutsarova. She said that the reason for the delay in publishing the minutes “is entirely technical and nothing more interesting than that.”

According to Stoil Tsitselkov, the reasoning and justification of the Varna MEC’s decision also raise doubts. They are particularly detailed and well drafted, raising the question of whether they were prepared in advance. According to Kapital, the draft decision terminating the mayor’s powers was presented by the chairman of the Varna MEC without an identified author.

Examining the grounds for the MEC’s decision and potential violations in the course of the proceedings may take between one month and more than six months. Although the law provides for expedited proceedings, the deadlines are merely instructive—the court has 7 days to schedule a hearing on Kotsev’s appeal.

After the case is opened, the Varna Administrative Court has 14 days to rule on the legality of the MEC’s decision. The magistrates’ act may be challenged before the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC). If there are no delays in the proceedings, the process before the two instances should be completed within two months in total.

What Is at Stake?

Kotsev and the municipal council frequently clash. In 2024, the councillors even voted to limit the mayor’s powers to make compensatory changes to the municipal budget without the explicit consent of the local parliament. The Varna Administrative Court overturned that decision in 2025.

Blagomir Kotsev’s removal from office took place on the day the city’s budget was adopted. In recent days, public discontent in Varna has also been stirred by plans for a tunnel under the Sea Garden that would connect a central boulevard with the city’s coastal promenade. Yesterday, the municipal council approved an expenditure of EUR 350,000 for its design, after the proposal was reintroduced by Martin Dimov, a councillor from “Alternative of the Citizens.” A week ago, the mayor removed it from the municipal council’s agenda because of public opposition.

“Yesterday, at a municipal session, the budget and a huge loan were voted through so that we could finance all the infrastructure projects we have been working on over the past two years. Now these funds will go into the pockets of the puppet masters, who will install a pawn for one year,” Kotsev said today, adding: “Today we are a feudal society, and these feudal lords want Varna to remain their possession forever.”

And while, according to Blagomir Kotsev, business interests are behind his removal, it will be the municipal council’s potential political decision on who will complete the term of office that will show whether the largest parties represented in parliament will also benefit from the destabilisation of Bulgaria’s third-largest city.

Source: www.dw.com