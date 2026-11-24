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Bulgaria will buy self-propelled artillery guns from France together with the first shells for them. It proved more difficult for the Ministry of Defence to find a Bulgarian plant to supply the army thereafter. Parliament approved the purchase of 57 French CAESAR howitzers (155 mm calibre) worth up to €686 million. The package includes an initial stock of approximately 9,500 artillery shells. The deal will be financed through a SAFE loan and funds from the Ministry of Defence’s budget.

By November 30, EU member states can declare how much they wish to borrow from the remaining €21.3 billion in the overall €150 billion SAFE package. Bulgaria has an approved loan of up to €3.2617 billion for nine projects and received an advance of €489.3 million in August.

One of these projects is for 155 mm ammunition. For this order, however, calibre is only the first requirement. Two 155 mm shells can have different ranges. To use a given munition, the army must have confirmation that it is compatible with the specific gun. To reach the announced 40 km, CAESAR howitzers need extended-range ammunition.

Without Bulgarian suppliers?

For future deliveries, the Ministry of Defence is examining foreign manufacturers and has sent an inquiry to the NATO agency for the acquisition of armaments. According to Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, none of the five Bulgarian companies examined can offer a complete munition with the necessary certification.

But on March 20, 2023, Stoyanov himself identified the state-owned VMZ and the private companies “EMKO” and “Transmobil” as enterprises with the capacity to produce ammunition in this calibre. Eight days later, he said that two private companies had stated that they produced such shells, without naming them.

Later in 2023, the then Defence Minister Todor Tagarev also told Euronews that several Bulgarian companies produced 155 mm shells. He suggested that some of them probably reached Ukraine.

In August this year, “Transmobil” and “Transarmory” announced that they had successfully tested a jointly developed 155 mm round. Whether it had been evaluated for the CAESAR remains unclear. The minister now believes that the companies should undertake the certification so that the army can purchase a finished product.