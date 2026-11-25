Poland has proposed that its NATO allies discuss the possibility of intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine before they enter Alliance airspace. The idea was raised at a meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels on November 23, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The discussion is preliminary, and no decision has been made to carry out such an operation. According to the information, some countries supported the proposal, but the necessary unanimity was not achieved. The specific forces and assets that could take part in the interception were also not discussed.

Such a scheme would require Ukraine to provide timely warnings of approaching missiles and grant access to its airspace. The operation would have to be coordinated by NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe. According to Bloomberg’s sources, the measure carries the risk of directly involving the Alliance in a war with Russia.

Sikorski: This Is Self-Defense

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski defended the idea, saying that the threat begins even before a missile reaches the Polish border.

“A missile or drone approaching our airspace already poses a direct threat to us. I believe that shooting down a missile over Ukraine at Ukraine’s request would fall under the definition of self-defense,” Sikorski told Polish public radio.

Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz told RMF FM radio that the allies were increasingly willing to discuss the issue. However, he said there was still no decision to take action, and that a single country would not be able to carry out such a task on its own.

Proposal Follows Missile Landings in Poland

The idea was raised following the incident on November 20, when three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles fell in southeastern Poland, according to Polish authorities. On November 23, an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council was held at Warsaw’s request. NATO announced that it had deployed an AWACS aircraft for early warning and control in Poland and was considering sending additional assets.

A day later, a Russian reconnaissance drone briefly violated Polish airspace during a Russian attack on western Ukraine. The Polish military was authorized to shoot it down, but refrained from firing after the aircraft changed course and headed east. The decision was motivated by the risk to civilians from falling debris, Reuters reported.

Poland’s proposal would extend the operations of NATO’s air defenses over Ukrainian territory. Until the allies reach an agreement and draw up a specific plan for the operation, NATO will continue to focus primarily on strengthening the protection of Polish airspace.

Sources: bloomberg.com, internazionale.it, apnews.com