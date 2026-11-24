Russia will “inevitably” respond to the ongoing Ukrainian strikes on its oil processing facilities, President Vladimir Putin said. He accused Kyiv of continuing the attacks despite the appeal and direct request from US President Donald Trump to stop them.

“The authorities in Kyiv are not heeding such advice. Everything continues as if nothing had happened,” Putin told representatives of state commissions responsible for the fuel and energy complex and environmental safety.

“Our retaliatory actions are inevitable. Everyone must know this,” the Russian president said.

Putin described the ongoing attacks as an escalation that began in early June 2026, but stressed that they were not capable of inflicting critical damage on Russia. He also said that Moscow was monitoring attempts to restrict the export of Russian energy resources to Europe.

“Such actions have serious consequences, but above all for the Europeans themselves,” Putin said.

Kyiv links the strikes to energy sector revenues

Ukraine says that the attacks on Russian refineries, oil pipelines and storage facilities are aimed at limiting revenues from the sale of hydrocarbons. According to Kyiv, these revenues help Moscow finance the military operations against Ukraine that began in 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously accused Russia of waging a war against the civilian population. According to him, Russian strikes are no longer targeting only energy facilities, but also include water supply infrastructure, as well as bridges between the two banks of the Dnipro River in Kyiv.

Thus, both sides present the strikes on energy facilities as retaliatory actions. Moscow claims that it is responding to attacks on Russian territory, while Kyiv says it is striking facilities linked to the financing of Russia’s military campaign.

Disputed energy truce

In October 2026, Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had reached an energy truce that would take effect immediately. Zelensky later said that Moscow was not honoring the agreement and was disregarding the words of the American president.

In this context, Kyiv resumed strikes on Russian refineries. Putin did not specify a particular timeframe or form for the expected Russian response, but stated categorically that it would follow. This leaves unanswered the question of which targets Moscow intends to strike in retaliation and when.

Sources: bta.bg, devdiscourse.com