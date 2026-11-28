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Bulgaria will continue to sink if we allow ourselves to be governed through lies.

In politics, a lie always conceals a truth connected with more power and more money.

The difference from previous prime ministers, however, is that now pushing through the Lie inevitably entails confrontation with Europe. On the one hand, we want more EU funds; on the other, we accuse it of incompetence and injustice. Until in the end we cave in humiliated—having both lied, confronted it, and backed down—as happened with the loan for Ukraine.

You tell me what such a “wise policy” is called. But at its beginning there is always the Lie.

The first lie was that the announced excessive-deficit procedure was the fault of the previous government—despite Europe’s explicit clarification that it was linked to the announced intention (!) for a 2026 budget with an excessive deficit.

The second lie was that Europe had been deceived about the 2025 Budget and had thus admitted us to the Eurozone—without realizing that admission was based on the 2024 Budget.

The third lie was that the 2024 Budget had been falsified—clearly showing that they have no idea how European regulators and institutions work—while making use of some audit reports by the Court of Auditors, from which they selectively quoted whatever suited their propaganda.

The fourth—right on air, despite a document shown in black and white—was that they had no intention of diverting money from private pension funds. And to top it all off, they invented a second letter for the European Commission’s website—so that all of Europe could learn of our disgrace.

The fifth—an especially unpleasant lie—is that there is no problem with us running an excessive deficit because there are another nine countries in Europe—regardless of since when, for what reasons, whether they are implementing the measures outlined by the European Commission, and above all, whether they are in the Eurozone. The frog saw that… that was how things were.

But the sixth is not merely a lie; it is incredible insolence—to say that the European Commission is financially incompetent and that therefore our fine is undeserved.

This way, Bulgaria will keep sinking into lies until the bubble of lies bursts—but that will happen only after the pockets of Radev’s voters burst first.

The big question is: Is Radev deliberately seeking confrontation with the EU as an excuse for a planned turn toward Asia? Or is it simply out of… foolish arrogance—with not even a pair of pistols to back it up.