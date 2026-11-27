A 21-year-old man has been detained in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old man in the area of Sofia's Shipchenski Prohod Boulevard. The detainee is the victim's son, the Sofia Directorate of the Interior Ministry announced.

“A 21-year-old man, the victim's son, has been detained for the murder in the area of Shipchenski Prohod Boulevard,” the Sofia Directorate of the Interior Ministry announced.

The alert about the incident was received at 6:00 a.m. The man was stabbed in the area of the boulevard and Kosta Stoyanov Street. A medical team arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

Earlier in the day, police announced that they were searching for a man who had fatally stabbed another person in the area. Following the detention of the 21-year-old, the investigation will clarify the circumstances surrounding the attack and its motives.

So far, the Sofia Directorate of the Interior Ministry has not disclosed a motive for the crime, nor has any information been released about charges being brought or a remand measure. The detainee is presumed innocent until a court ruling enters into force.

Sources: bta.bg, sofia24.bg