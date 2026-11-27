Stephen King called for U.S. President Donald Trump to be imprisoned. The American writer described the head of state’s actions as a threat to the country’s national security.

“What Trump is doing is effectively protecting the stock market, in which he has substantial investments, at the expense of national security. He should be imprisoned,” King wrote on Threads.

The Economic Data Prompted the Statement

The writer’s statement came after Trump accused the U.S. federal government of spreading “fake” economic data ahead of the midterm elections. The president presented no evidence for his claim, but subsequently called for a new investigation.

The Associated Press reported that Trump directed his accusations at data published by the Department of Commerce and called for an examination of how it had been compiled and presented. The dispute erupted after the Republican Party’s heavy defeat in the midterm elections.

This is not the first time Trump has cast doubt on economic indicators that do not align with his claims of an unprecedented economic boom. His critics warn that such attacks could undermine confidence in official data used by businesses, investors and consumers.

Criticism Over His Attitude Toward Putin

In his post, King also commented on the broader dispute surrounding Trump’s conduct on the international stage. The U.S. president was criticized for his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he called his friend.

Trump explained that his gesture was intended to facilitate a potential peace agreement and to contain Russia. The meeting between the two took place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also reacted to Trump’s conduct. He described Putin as an aggressor and a murderer and drew a parallel with the possibility of Adolf Hitler being called a friend during World War II. “He cannot be a friend,” Zelensky said of Putin in an interview with the BBC.

At present, Stephen King’s call remains a political and public statement. The post does not cite any specific legal action against Trump related to the claims about the economic data or his relations with Russia.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com