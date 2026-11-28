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“We do not need to support the same team to be one society,” Andrey Gyurov said after the clashes surrounding the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski. The former caretaker prime minister called on politicians to demonstrate the same capacity for solidarity that, in his view, Bulgarian football fans showed after the incidents.

“And it is time for us, politicians, to start setting an example of this, instead of expecting society to set it for us,” Gyurov wrote on Facebook. He stressed that people can be rivals without becoming enemies, and that differences do not rule out mutual respect and concern for one another.

Gyurov calls for accountability after the violence

“What happened in Marseille is unacceptable,” Gyurov said. In his words, the perpetrators must be punished, while the institutions that allowed the violence to occur must be held accountable. He called on the Bulgarian authorities to insist that the French side fully clarify the case.

In his post, Gyurov said that at the time of his statement, two Bulgarian citizens were still in hospital in France. More recent information уточнява, че двама българи остават пациенти в болница в Марсилия, а трети гражданин е бил там като придружител и не е имал нужда от лечение. A total of five Bulgarians were transported to a medical facility, while six others received medical assistance at the scene.

French authorities are conducting two investigations

According to information about the case, 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured in the incidents. French authorities are investigating the actions of Olympique Marseille supporters for intentionally causing bodily harm using a weapon. Separately, the actions of Levski fans are being examined over incitement to hatred through the use of Nazi symbols. At present, there is no information that the investigations have been completed or that final charges have been brought.

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Olympique Marseille. The investigations in France and the proceedings by European football’s governing body must clarify both the actions of those involved in the clashes and the security arrangements at the Vélodrome stadium.

“I do not believe that we have to choose between being Europeans and defending Bulgarian citizens,” Gyurov wrote. According to him, membership in the European Union gives Bulgaria grounds to demand from France the same protection for its citizens that it would expect at home.

Sources: focus-news.net, btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg