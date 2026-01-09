Ekonovini.bg: The Greens are spreading fake news that 90% of Vitosha can be built on

Representatives of environmental NGOs, who have been sabotaging the modernization of Vitosha for years and are supported by certain media, are spreading fake news that the new management plan for the “Vitosha“ nature park allows construction on 90% of the park's territory, writes ekonovini.bg.

Such a statement has nothing to do with the real content of the plan.

Here is the rest of the statement:

According to the current management project for the entire territory of the “Vitosha“ park is divided into zones with different regimes, and for most of them strict bans on human activity and construction have been introduced.

Zones with strict environmental protection

First of all, there is the so-called reserve zone. It covers 1848 hectares, or 6.82% of the park's territory. Any human intervention, including even the passage of people, is absolutely prohibited in this zone. The reserves "Bistrishko Branishte" and "Torfeno Branishte" fall here.

The second zone is the zone with high conservation value, which occupies 10,541 hectares, or 39.8% of the "Vitosha" park. These are forest and other territories with extremely significant or critically important biological, ecological and cultural values. And in this zone, construction is absolutely prohibited.

These two zones alone cover a total of 12,389 hectares, or 45.7% of the park's territory. These are territories with strict environmental protection, in which any construction is completely inadmissible.

The Sustainable Use Zone – prohibitions on new construction

The largest in area is the Sustainable Use Zone, which covers 14,450 hectares, or 53.3% of the Vitosha Park. This is a territory in which certain human activities are allowed, but only on condition that ecosystems and biological diversity are not disturbed. Recreation, tourism and scientific research are permitted in this zone. Picking herbs and medicinal plants, grazing animals and fishing are allowed, but only of unprotected species. At the same time, all activities that would have a negative impact on the environment are prohibited.

It is extremely important to emphasize that in the sustainable use zone, new construction of bed facilities in any form is prohibited, including the construction of new lifts and slopes. Only the reconstruction of existing lifts, chalets and rest stations is permissible, and only after preparing a detailed development plan and environmental assessment.

Minimum zones for tourism and skiing

The tourism zone in the new plan is reduced to just 1 hectare, which represents 0.004% of the territory of the “Vitosha“ park.

The areas designated for skiing are 122 hectares, or 0.45% of the park - almost two times less than in the old management plan.

All these data clearly show that almost 95% of the territory of the "Vitosha" natural park is subject to bans and restrictions on human activity, new construction and skiing.

Therefore, the management plan must be changed not because, as environmental NGOs claim, construction will be carried out on 90% of Vitosha, but exactly the opposite - because 95% of the park's territory is under some form of protection and is practically inaccessible for real use by people.

Meanwhile, the government today adopted amendments to the Regulation on the Development of Management Plans for Protected Areas, which introduce clear deadlines and rules for the assignment, development, updating and public discussion of these plans. The amendments were made on the recommendations of the National Audit Office after an audit of the management of Vitosha Nature Park.

Source: ekonovini.bg