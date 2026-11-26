The war in Ukraine probably would not have started if the country had been a NATO member before 2014. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this in an interview with Sky News. “I don’t think this war would have started at all if Ukraine had actually been a member of NATO before 2014, and certainly before 2022.”, he said.

Johnson recalled the decision made at the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest. At the time, the alliance announced that Ukraine and Georgia would become members, but Kyiv was not given a specific membership action plan. According to the former British prime minister, the United States supported Ukraine’s faster rapprochement with NATO, while European countries blocked this possibility.

Call for European troops in Ukraine

The statement was made after Johnson’s speech at the Royal United Services Institute in London. In it, he supported the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine even before an agreement on a ceasefire with Russia is reached.

According to him, such a presence could include logistics, rear-area support and other tasks in areas far from the front line. Johnson said that NATO is “incomparably stronger” than Russia and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is already waging war against Ukraine.

More weapons and the use of Russian assets

The former British prime minister called on Western allies to increase military support for Kyiv. Among the measures he cited were the delivery of more missiles for air defence systems, expanding access to satellite data and taking more decisive action against Russia’s shadow fleet.

Johnson also supported providing frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. He urged Western countries to use the financial and military tools available to them instead of limiting their support to political declarations.

His comments were accompanied by sharp criticism of Donald Trump for referring to Putin as a “friend”. Johnson described this rhetoric as repulsive and called on the US president to take a tougher stance towards the Kremlin.

Ukraine was attacked by Russia in 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea and supported the armed conflict in Donbas. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion. Johnson describes the lack of a concrete path to NATO membership before these events as a missed opportunity.

Sources: news.sky.com, apostrophe.ua, tsn.ua