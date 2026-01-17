Ferrari gives Lewis Hamilton a new engineer

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton will have a new engineer for the upcoming 2026 season, BTA reports. Ferrari announced that the current Riccardo Adami will play a different role in the team, in particular he will be responsible for the team's driver academy and will prepare their programs, Reuters reported. The Ferrari team, which finished fourth in 2025 but did not win a single race, announced that Hamilton's new engineer will be announced soon.



"Have we had disagreements? Yes, like in any relationship. But we work together despite them", the 41-year-old British driver previously commented.

Lewis Hamilton, who moved to Ferrari from Mercedes a year ago, did not climb the podium once this season. Adami has previously worked with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Spaniard Carlos Sainz, and has been with the Maranello team for 11 years.

The new Formula 1 season starts on March 8 in Australia, with the teams set to unveil their new cars at the end of the month.