Revolutionary: FIFA prepares 2030 World Cup with 64 teams

The World Cup could be on its way to a new revolution. According to information from “ESPN”, FIFA is seriously considering the option of expanding the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams - a one-off move that would be linked to the 100th anniversary of the first tournament in 1930.

Discussions within the headquarters of world football are already underway, with the idea gaining more and more support. However, there are serious concerns - mainly around the busy schedule, logistics and the risk of player overload.

If approved, the change would be the most radical in the history of the tournament, which will already be expanded to 48 teams from the 2026 World Cup.