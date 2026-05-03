The blue fairy tale continues! Volleyball Levski also became the champion of Bulgaria

A real celebration for Levski Sofia! Just minutes after the success in football, the volleyball team of the “blues“ also triumphed with the championship title, after defeating Neftohimik 2010 with 3:2 in Burgas. The team led by Nikolay Zhelyazkov won the series with a 3:1 victory and deservedly lifted the trophy – the 21st in the history of the club. Thus, the season became extremely successful for the “blues“, who also won the Bulgarian Super Cup.

The match offered serious drama. Levski started strongly and took the first game, but the hosts responded and turned the tide to 2:1. In the crucial fourth game, the Sofia team showed character and tied the match to send the match into a tiebreak.

In the decisive part, the “blues” were more concentrated and took advantage of the opponent's mistakes. The victory came after an ace by the young Petko Petkov, who put a point in the final and brought the title.