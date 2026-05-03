Nikola Tsolov after winning the sprint: I was well prepared

Nikola Tsolov described the sprint race for the Miami Grand Prix as one of the hardest in his career, after achieving a dramatic victory for Campos Racing, BTA reports. The Bulgarian pilot managed to maintain his first position until the finish, despite the continuous attacks of Lawrence van Hoopen. The two exchanged the lead several times, and Tsolov's decisive overtaking came literally seconds before the end of the race.

„The race was extremely difficult. "Maybe the hardest so far from a physical point of view, because all the drivers were seriously loaded, but I was well prepared," said Tsolov, quoted by Formula 2.

He emphasized that the strong effect of DRS made the battle on the track particularly tense and created many opportunities for overtaking.

“It was a really great race. The DRS zones were of great importance and on every lap there was a chance to attack. The race was very intense and difficult, so I am happy that I managed to win. The victory came in the last corner,“added Nikola Tsolov.