Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Start Moved Three Hours Earlier

The Miami Grand Prix will start three hours earlier than originally scheduled due to expected heavy rain and thunderstorms, Formula 1 announced, BTA reports. Following discussions between the Formula 1 management, the FIA and the race organizers, it was decided to move the start to 13:00 local time, which means 20:00 Bulgarian time.

The FIA had earlier warned of a serious deterioration in the weather ahead of Sunday's 57-lap race, with the probability of precipitation exceeding 40 percent.

“Following discussions between the FIA, FOM and the Miami organizers, it was decided to move the start of the race on Sunday to 13:00 local time due to the expected more intense precipitation later in the day. The aim is to guarantee the best possible window for holding the Grand Prix in safe conditions“, the official statement said.

Formula 1 stressed that emergency scenarios have also been prepared due to the unstable forecast. Florida state law requires all sporting events to be suspended if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius.

If the race does go ahead as planned, the drivers could face their first real wet race with the new generation of cars. Many have already warned that such conditions could prove to be a serious challenge.