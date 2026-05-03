Barcelona took 3 points from Osasuna

Barcelona took another step towards the La Liga title after winning 2:1 away against Osasuna in a match from the 34th round, BTA reports. Late goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres brought success to Hansi Flick's team, which is now just one step away from the championship trophy. The Catalans have a 14-point lead over Real Madrid with four rounds left in the season. “The Whites” must beat Espanyol later today to maintain minimal chances in the title fight. If Madrid win, the outcome will be postponed at least until the next El Clasico, when Barcelona hosts Real at the “Camp Nou“.

The decisive moment in the match came in the 81st minute, when substitute Marcus Rashford crossed perfectly to Robert Lewandowski, and the Pole headed home. Just five minutes later, Ferran Torres doubled the visitors' lead. The hosts did manage to pull one back through Raul Garcia in the 89th minute, but they were unable to avoid defeat.

“We put pressure on Real Madrid“, said Torres after the match. The Spanish international added that it doesn't matter to the team exactly when the title will be sealed, as long as it happens as soon as possible.

Coach Hansi Flick was also pleased with his team's performance: “This is a huge victory for us. We did our job and that's what I want to see from the team.“

Goalkeeper Joan Garcia played a key role in Barcelona's success with several important saves in the first half. Ante Budimir hit the post for Osasuna before the break. It was only the Pamplona team's third home defeat in the league this season.