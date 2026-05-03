Schalke 04 will be part of the Bundesliga again

Schalke 04 secured a return to the Bundesliga after a 1-0 victory over Fortuna Düsseldorf in a match from the Second Bundesliga, BTA reports. The hero for the hosts was Kenan Karaman, who scored the only goal in the 13th minute. The success allowed Schalke to pull 10 points ahead of third-placed Hannover 96 with three rounds remaining until the end of the season. With the promotion, the team from Gelsenkirchen will once again play among the best in Germany, along with Paderborn, who also guaranteed a place in the elite.

„I can't describe the feeling in words. We've been waiting for this moment for a very long time — as a club, as a city and as fans“, said captain Kenan Karaman after the match.

The celebrations in the stands began immediately after the final whistle, as the fans celebrated their return to the elite with songs, torches and beer in front of more than 61,000 spectators at the sold-out stadium. A major contribution to the team's rise has also been made by new coach Miron Muslic, who took over the team in the summer and managed to turn it into a real contender for promotion.

Winter signing Edin Dzeko also played an important role. The experienced striker returned from injury and appeared as a substitute in the second half. Since his arrival in January, he has six goals in nine league games.

“We wanted this victory and we wanted to celebrate with the fans. I am very happy that I made the decision to come here“, commented Edin Dzeko.

This is Schalke 04's second return to the Bundesliga in the last five years. The club was relegated in 2021, returned immediately to the top flight, but left the Bundesliga again in 2023.