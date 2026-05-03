Gretchen Walsh is unstoppable – she broke her own world record in the 100-meter butterfly

Gretchen Walsh set a new world record in the 100-meter butterfly during a swimming tournament in Fort Lauderdale, BTA reports. The American won the final with an impressive time of 54.33 seconds and improved her own personal best in the discipline. The previous record was set by her again in May 2025 and amounted to 54.60 seconds.

The 23-year-old athlete has already established herself as one of the big stars in world swimming. At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, she won two gold and two silver medals.

Walsh also has an impressive collection of 50m World Championship medals — four gold, one silver and one bronze.

In 2024, Gretchen Walsh also dominated the 50m World Short Course Championships, where she won seven gold medals and set a total of nine world records.